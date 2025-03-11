Danny Jones’ wife Georgia breaks social media silence following McFly star's "kiss" with Maura Higgins

11 March 2025, 10:21

Georgia Jones has broken her social media silence
Georgia Jones has broken her social media silence. Picture: Instagram/Georgia Jones/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Georgia Jones has spoken out following the revelation her husband Danny shared a "kiss" with Maura Higgins.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Georgia Jones, wife of McFly singer Danny Jones, has broken her social media silence after her husband shared a "drunken kiss" with his I'm A Celeb co-star Maura Higgins.

The two were seen sharing a smooch at a BRITS afterparty before going on to a Sony party at Nobu Hotel in Marylebone, where they reportedly stayed until 6am.

Since the smooch was revealed, Danny and Georgia have reportedly been locked in "crisis talks", however the mother-of-one has now posted on Instagram for the first time in weeks.

Georgia shared a sweet image of her and Danny's seven-year-old son Cooper along with a blue heart.

Georgia Jones posted an image of her son Cooper
Georgia Jones posted an image of her son Cooper. Picture: Instagram/Georgia Jones

This is the first time the former Miss England has posted on social media, after videos emerged of her Masked Singer husband with the Love Island legend.

Whilst the pair haven't discussed the scandal, a source told The Mirror that Danny and Georgia were "working" through their issues.

They explained: "Everyone would understand why Danny and his wife have been quiet.

"They are likely working through various discussions from the first video that was released alone. With this second video, Danny needs to now speak out."

The insider added: "Maura is getting a lot of the backlash, and Danny seems to be getting away with his actions as a husband who was supposed to have been in love with his wife for over a decade.

"Danny’s career should be halted at this point and he should be big enough to now speak out to everyone and explain what has happened and take some accountability."

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins met on I'm A Celeb in 2024
Danny Jones and Maura Higgins met on I'm A Celeb in 2024. Picture: ITV

This comes amid reports Maura has had a "horrendous week" following the backlash, with an insider telling The Mirror: "Maura is a tough character but the reaction to events of the last week has been utterly relentless, and it’s fair to say it’s taken its toll. She has found all of this very difficult to navigate.

"She appreciates she’s in the public eye and there is extra interest around her, but the abuse is off the charts, and people need to calm down. She is trying to treat things as business as usual, but it’s hard."

Danny Jones is married to Georgia Jones
Danny Jones is married to Georgia Jones. Picture: Getty

Georgia has also been avoiding the spotlight, with the influencer pulling out of a scheduled Q&A shortly after the video of the kiss broke.

A source told MailOnline of her decision, saying: "Sitting down for a Q&A in front of a live audience is not what Georgia needs right now. She is mortified at how this has all played out and can't help but feel humiliated."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

MAFS Australia's Katie has spoken out about her partner Tim

MAFS Australia's Katie speaks out after explosive dinner party saw husband Tim storm off

Married at First Sight

Toxic Town has gained rave reviews

Is Toxic Town based on a true story? The Corby toxic waste case explained

TV & Movies

Maura Higgins has returned to social media after Danny Jones scandal

Maura Higgins ignores Danny Jones backlash as she breaks social media silence

Soccer Aid has enlisted some of showbiz's biggest names for 2025

Soccer Aid 2025: Line up, date, kick off time and how to get tickets

MAFS viewers have accused Jacqui of 'fake crying'

MAFS Australia's Jacqui reveals the truth behind her 'fake crying'

Married at First Sight

Tony was secretly already married as he tied the knot to his new wife Morena.

MAFS Australia's Tony 'already secretly married' during on-screen wedding to Morena

Married at First Sight

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky met through Lady Gaga's mother

Who is Lady Gaga's fiancé? Micheal Polansky’s age, job, family and more revealed

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are going on tour this April

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean Our Last Dance tour: Dates, venues, ticket prices, support act and times
Some fans claimed they didn't recognise the Married At First Sight bride.

MAFS Australia's Lauren Hall looks unrecognisable in throwback photo before reality show

Married at First Sight

Jesy Nelson has been very open with the emotional pregnancy journey

Jesy Nelson pregnancy latest: Twins' due date, genders and TTTS diagnosis explained

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The clocks are set to change in March 2025

Do the clocks go forward in March? Exact time and date revealed

Lifestyle

Davina McCall shared a positive health update with fans.

Davina McCall shares health update after gruelling brain tumour surgery

Paul Danan's death was announced in January 2025

Paul Danan cause of death revealed after star was found dead at home by his partner

Morena and Tony are one of the season 12 MAFS Australia couples

Are MAFS Australia's Tony and Morena still together?

Married at First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Married at First Sight

Tony's cousin Steve caused a stir during his wedding to Morena

MAFS Australia's Tony defends cousin after controversial comments about wife Morena

Married at First Sight

Shelby Ann, who died when she was just four-days-old, was the first child of Tracey Taylor and her husband

Toxic Town: The true story of what happened to baby Shelby

TV & Movies

The real people behind Toxic Town have been revealed

Toxic Town real people: Meet all the families behind Netflix the drama

The cast of Toxic Town have appeared in many productions previously

Toxic Town cast revealed and where you've seen them before

TV & Movies

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint have confirmed their relationship

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint confirm relationship as partner-swap is set to play out on show

Married at First Sight

Jesy spoke to the camera while Zion placed a supportive arm on her

Jesy Nelson in tears as she undergoes surgery to save twins amid pregnancy complications

Torvill and Dean's final ever TV performance

Torvill & Dean perform emotional last TV routine ahead of retirement on Dancing on Ice final
Bruno Tonioli is now a judge on Britain's Got Talent

Bruno Tonioli facts: Britain's Got Talent judge's age, partner, children and career explained
Millie Bobby Brown addresses those Britney Spears biopic rumours

Millie Bobby Brown addresses those Britney Spears biopic rumours

Here's some of our top feminist books, tv shows and films to empower you this International Women's Day

International Women's Day 2025: Books, films and TV shows to empower you

Lifestyle