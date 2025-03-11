Danny Jones’ wife Georgia breaks social media silence following McFly star's "kiss" with Maura Higgins

Georgia Jones has broken her social media silence. Picture: Instagram/Georgia Jones/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Georgia Jones has spoken out following the revelation her husband Danny shared a "kiss" with Maura Higgins.

Georgia Jones, wife of McFly singer Danny Jones, has broken her social media silence after her husband shared a "drunken kiss" with his I'm A Celeb co-star Maura Higgins.

The two were seen sharing a smooch at a BRITS afterparty before going on to a Sony party at Nobu Hotel in Marylebone, where they reportedly stayed until 6am.

Since the smooch was revealed, Danny and Georgia have reportedly been locked in "crisis talks", however the mother-of-one has now posted on Instagram for the first time in weeks.

Georgia shared a sweet image of her and Danny's seven-year-old son Cooper along with a blue heart.

Georgia Jones posted an image of her son Cooper. Picture: Instagram/Georgia Jones

This is the first time the former Miss England has posted on social media, after videos emerged of her Masked Singer husband with the Love Island legend.

Whilst the pair haven't discussed the scandal, a source told The Mirror that Danny and Georgia were "working" through their issues.

They explained: "Everyone would understand why Danny and his wife have been quiet.

"They are likely working through various discussions from the first video that was released alone. With this second video, Danny needs to now speak out."

The insider added: "Maura is getting a lot of the backlash, and Danny seems to be getting away with his actions as a husband who was supposed to have been in love with his wife for over a decade.

"Danny’s career should be halted at this point and he should be big enough to now speak out to everyone and explain what has happened and take some accountability."

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins met on I'm A Celeb in 2024. Picture: ITV

This comes amid reports Maura has had a "horrendous week" following the backlash, with an insider telling The Mirror: "Maura is a tough character but the reaction to events of the last week has been utterly relentless, and it’s fair to say it’s taken its toll. She has found all of this very difficult to navigate.

"She appreciates she’s in the public eye and there is extra interest around her, but the abuse is off the charts, and people need to calm down. She is trying to treat things as business as usual, but it’s hard."

Danny Jones is married to Georgia Jones. Picture: Getty

Georgia has also been avoiding the spotlight, with the influencer pulling out of a scheduled Q&A shortly after the video of the kiss broke.

A source told MailOnline of her decision, saying: "Sitting down for a Q&A in front of a live audience is not what Georgia needs right now. She is mortified at how this has all played out and can't help but feel humiliated."