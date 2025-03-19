Danny Jones' wife Georgia 'furious' over husband's handling of kissing scandal

Danny Jones and Georgia Jones are reportedly living apart. Picture: Getty/Shutterstock

By Hope Wilson

Georgia Jones reportedly believes Danny has "chosen to protect his own career over the feelings of his family."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Danny Jones' wife Georgia is said to be "furious" with her husband after he showed a "different side to his character" following the Maura Higgins kiss scandal.

Earlier this week it was revealed Georgia had moved out of the family home she shares with the I'm A Celeb winner, days after Danny issued a grovelling apology to his wife and family.

Insiders claim Georgia wasn't best pleased with her husband's response to the saga, with friends telling MailOnline: "It has gone beyond his kiss with Maura. He [Danny] has shown a different side to his character."

They continued: "Georgia has been frustrated with his priorities throughout the whole sordid saga."

Danny Jones and his wife Georgia have been having relationship issues. Picture: Getty

The sources added: "At every step, he has chosen to protect his own career over the feelings of his family.

"For Georgia, her boy Cooper will always be her number one priority."

Another source then told the publication: "She is furious."

This comes after it was revealed Georgia had moved in with her friend and was spending time away from Danny, with insiders telling The Sun: "They’re not together and she is working out what she wants to do."

Danny Jones and Georgia Jones have been married for over 10 years. Picture: Getty

They went on to reveal Georgia told Danny, "I need to get away", with the influencer feeling "hugely hurt and embarrassed" by her husband's actions.

The source added: "Danny and Georgia may still be married but they’re not together and she is working out what she wants to do.

"She has been hugely hurt and embarrassed by everything and told Danny she needed to get away."

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins met on I'm A Celeb in 2024. Picture: ITV

They continued: "She has been staying with her friend Rose since Wednesday.

"Georgia is no pushover and Danny knows as much. They are still talking about how they can move forwards.

"No one has a crystal ball and knows what will happen. Their marriage has never been in a crisis like this before and there is still a lot to work out.

"Georgia is still married to Danny and wearing her wedding rings but they’re not together at the moment and are having time apart."

Danny Jones and Georgia Jones share son Cooper together. Picture: Getty

The insider concluded: "Georgia has been supported by her closest friends since this all happened.

"It has been the most difficult period in her life and she just needs time to work out what she wants to do and what is best for them as a family."