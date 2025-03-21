Danny Jones' wife Georgia 'moves back into family home' after leaving amid Maura Higgins kiss scandal

21 March 2025, 12:30

Georgia Jones has reportedly moved back into her home with Danny Jones
Georgia Jones has reportedly moved back into her home with Danny Jones. Picture: Instagram/Georgia Jones/Getty

By Hope Wilson

After moving out of her family home, Georgia Jones is reportedly back living with husband Danny Jones.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Danny Jones' wife Georgia Jones has moved back into their family home, after leaving the residence for a period of time.

Following the McFly singer's kiss with his I'm A Celeb co-star Maura Higgins, Danny and Georgia's relationship has been under the spotlight. Earlier this month the Masked Singer star released a public apology to his family for his actions and now it looks like things between the pair may be back on track.

Sources have told The Sun that the mother-of-one has moved back with her husband, revealing: "The break has done Georgia a world of good."

They added: "Being out of the house and with her friend Rose Mahon was what she needed to clear her head."

Danny Jones and his wife Georgia have seen their relationship under scrutiny
Danny Jones and his wife Georgia have seen their relationship under scrutiny. Picture: Getty

The source continued: "Her relationship with Danny was pushed to breaking point and they are still trying to work out what they want.

"Danny has made it clear he will do anything to make it work. He loves Georgia and wants their marriage to get back on track."

This comes after Georgia had reportedly moved in with a friend after the influencer became "frustrated" by her husband's behaviour.

Georgia Jones supported Danny Jones on I'm A Celeb. Pictured with son Cooper
Georgia Jones supported Danny Jones on I'm A Celeb. Pictured with son Cooper. Picture: Shutterstock

An insider told MailOnline: "It has gone beyond his kiss with Maura. He [Danny] has shown a different side to his character.

"Georgia has been frustrated with his priorities throughout the whole sordid saga."

They added: "It every step, he has chosen to protect his own career over the feelings of his family."

For Georgia, her boy Cooper will always be her number one priority."

Another source then told the publication: "She is furious."

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins met on I'm A Celeb in 2024
Danny Jones and Maura Higgins met on I'm A Celeb in 2024. Picture: ITV

Danny published a statement weeks after his kiss with Maura, apologising to his wife and family for his actions.

The star wrote: "Hello everyone. Sorry its taken me a while to post this but I've taken some time out to be with those closest to me.

"I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love then so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately.

"I love you guys, thank you for you patience, understanding, and support. See you all soon, Danny."

