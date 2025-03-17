Danny Jones’ wife Georgia moves out of family home after Maura Higgins kiss

17 March 2025, 11:36

Georgia Jones has reportedly moved out of her family home with Danny Jones
Georgia Jones has reportedly moved out of her family home with Danny Jones. Picture: Instagram/Georgia Jones/Getty

By Hope Wilson

This comes news days after Danny issues a statement apologising to his wife Georgia for his kiss with Maura.

Danny Jones' wife Georgia has reportedly moved out of their family home following his kiss with I'm A Celeb co-star Maura Higgins at the BRITs earlier this month.

This comes after the McFly singer released a grovelling apology to his family on social media, after his wife and Maura returned to Instagram following a period of silence.

While the married couple are said to have taken part in 'crisis talks', sources have now claimed Georgia has left the house she shares with Danny and moved in with a friend.

An insider told The Sun: "They’re not together and she is working out what she wants to do."

Danny Jones and his wife Georgia have seen their relationship under scrutiny
Danny Jones and his wife Georgia have seen their relationship under scrutiny. Picture: Getty

They went on to reveal Georgia told Danny, "I need to get away", with the influencer feeling "hugely hurt and embarrassed" by her husband's actions.

The source added: "Danny and Georgia may still be married but they’re not together and she is working out what she wants to do.

"She has been hugely hurt and embarrassed by everything and told Danny she needed to get away."

Danny Jones and Georgia Jones share son Cooper together
Danny Jones and Georgia Jones share son Cooper together. Picture: Getty

They continued: "She has been staying with her friend Rose since Wednesday.

"Georgia is no pushover and Danny knows as much. They are still talking about how they can move forwards.

"No one has a crystal ball and knows what will happen. Their marriage has never been in a crisis like this before and there is still a lot to work out.

"Georgia is still married to Danny and wearing her wedding rings but they’re not together at the moment and are having time apart."

Georgia Jones supported Danny Jones on I'm A Celeb. Pictured with son Cooper
Georgia Jones supported Danny Jones on I'm A Celeb. Pictured with son Cooper. Picture: Shutterstock

The insider concluded: "Georgia has been supported by her closest friends since this all happened.

"It has been the most difficult period in her life and she just needs time to work out what she wants to do and what is best for them as a family."

This comes after Masked Singer star Danny released a statement apologising to his family for his smooch with the Love Island legend.

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins met on I'm A Celeb in 2024
Danny Jones and Maura Higgins met on I'm A Celeb in 2024. Picture: ITV

Danny wrote: "Sorry it’s taken me a while to post this but I’ve taken some time out to be with those closest to me.

"I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we’ll continue to deal with this privately.

"I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding, and support. See you all soon, Danny."

At the time of writing neither Georgia nor Maura have publicly commented on the situation.

