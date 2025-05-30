Danny Jones' wife Georgia delivers savage snub as the couple 'barely see each other'

30 May 2025, 07:47

Georgia Jones has reportedly 'snubbed' her husband Danny
Georgia Jones has reportedly 'snubbed' her husband Danny. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

McFly singer Danny Jones was left out of a prominent Instagram post by his wife Georgia following rumours the couple are having a "very difficult time in their marriage."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Danny Jones, 39, and his wife Georgia, 38 are said to be like "passing ships" following his kiss with I'm A Celeb co-star Maura Higgins at the BRITS.

Their marriage hit the rocks back in March after the McFly singer was filmed kissing the Love Island legend, with Danny finally confirming the clip was true a number of days later.

During this time it was reported Georgia had moved out of the family home she shares with her husband and their six-year-old son Cooper, however it is now believed she has moved back.

Two months on it looks like relations between the couple may not be rosy after Georgia 'snubbed' her husband in her latest Instagram post.

Danny Jones and his wife Georgia have seen their relationship under scrutiny
Danny Jones and his wife Georgia have seen their relationship under scrutiny. Picture: Getty

The mother-of-one posted a series of photos with the caption: "Life lately… Friends, family, filming, fresh air and fun… lots of lovely fun."

Whilst Georgia shared images of her friends and son Cooper, eagle-eyed fans noticed the 38-year-old had not shared a picture of Danny, leading many to believe she deliberately left him out of the post.

This comes after sources claimed the couple "barely see each other" after the kiss came to light.

Danny Jones and Georgia Jones have been married for over 10 years
Danny Jones and Georgia Jones have been married for over 10 years. Picture: Getty

Insiders told Daily Mail: "Danny and Georgia have been trying to navigate a very difficult time in their marriage and for the best part they have been taking each day as it comes.

"They may be living under the same roof, but they barely see each other and right now are like passing ships.

"Danny is preparing for his summer gigs with McFly, and Georgia has been attending influencer events and collaborating with brands, all while looking after son, Cooper, who regularly features on her Instagram profile."

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins met on I'm A Celeb in 2024
Danny Jones and Maura Higgins met on I'm A Celeb in 2024. Picture: ITV

They added: "But when they're not working, Danny is out on his motorbike or exercising in the gym, and Georgia is either on her own or spending time with family and girlfriends.

"They haven't actually been publicly seen together for six weeks and behind the scenes, their relationship is anything but normal."

Danny Jones and his wife Georgia have reportedly been having relationship issues
Danny Jones and his wife Georgia have reportedly been having relationship issues. Picture: Getty

Following kiss-gate, Danny released a statement apologising to his wife, saying: "Hello everyone, sorry it's taken me a while to post this but I've taken some time out to be with those closest to me.

"I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately.

"I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding, and support. See you all soon, Danny."

So far neither Georgia nor Maura have commented on the kiss.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Richard Osman's hit novel has been adapted into a star-studded new film.

Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club's first look trailer has been released

The Grand Tour is getting a makeover, with three new presenters fronting the show.

The Grand Tour’s new presenting line-up has been announced

Conor Maynard shares real story behind Charlotte Chilton baby scandal

Conor Maynard shares real story behind Charlotte Chilton baby scandal

Farmhand Harriet addressed rumours one scene was 'faked for TV'.

Clarkson's Farm's Harriet Cowan reveals truth about 'fake' scene

JoJo Siwa has revealed her favourite thing about Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa reveals her 'favourite thing' about Chris Hughes after 'confirming' their relationship
The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed

Thursday Murder Club movie cast revealed: Who's starring in the Richard Osman book adaptation?
Nadia Sawalha has spoken about the Loose Women job cuts

Nadia Sawalha in tears after breaking silence on Loose Women cuts

Maeva D'Ascanio has revealed she is pregnant with her second child with husband James Taylor

Made In Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor expecting their second child together

Jeremy Clarkson is left stunned in an upcoming episode of Clarkson’s Farm

Jeremy Clarkson shocked to find out £5,500 breeding bull is gay

TV & Movies

Prince and Beyoncé perfom a medley of hits at the 2004 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé and Prince’s lost 'Purple Rain' duet seen only once on TV

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Brad Pitt has spoken out about his divorce from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce from Angelina Jolie following eight year legal battle

Chris Hughes has added fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes' telling five-word response about relationship with JoJo Siwa

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When does Love Island start? The 2025 date and time revealed

Love Island

Kara Tointon bravely reveals she's undergone double mastectomy

Kara Tointon bravely reveals she's undergone double mastectomy amid cancer concerns

At Home with the Furys is back for a second series

At Home with the Furys season two Netflix release date and plot revealed

Why Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard split

Why Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard split three months after Love Island

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her weight loss

Rebel Wilson reveals what she ate to lose five stone

Sainsbury’s shoppers will soon notice a few familiar sights disappearing from stores

Sainsbury's axe 3 popular supermarket services

News

Deborra-Lee Furnes has spoken out about her split from Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness reveals Hugh Jackman 'betrayal' after divorce filing

The ABBA Voyage setlist has been revealed

ABBA Voyage setlist and concert duration revealed

Music

A handful of Love Island couples have had babies together.

Love Island babies: All the couples who've had children together

Love Island

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series

Harry Potter TV series release date, cast, story and filming schedule explained

TV & Movies

Can you tell who all these Harry Potter characters are?

Artist reimagines Harry Potter characters as accurate book depictions

TV & Movies

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the confirmed characters revealed

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione and Ron

Harry Potter TV series cast Harry, Ron and Hermione

The brand new M&S stores will create 550 jobs in the UK.

M&S announces plans to open 12 new stores across the UK

Lifestyle