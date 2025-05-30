Danny Jones' wife Georgia delivers savage snub as the couple 'barely see each other'

Georgia Jones has reportedly 'snubbed' her husband Danny. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

McFly singer Danny Jones was left out of a prominent Instagram post by his wife Georgia following rumours the couple are having a "very difficult time in their marriage."

Danny Jones, 39, and his wife Georgia, 38 are said to be like "passing ships" following his kiss with I'm A Celeb co-star Maura Higgins at the BRITS.

Their marriage hit the rocks back in March after the McFly singer was filmed kissing the Love Island legend, with Danny finally confirming the clip was true a number of days later.

During this time it was reported Georgia had moved out of the family home she shares with her husband and their six-year-old son Cooper, however it is now believed she has moved back.

Two months on it looks like relations between the couple may not be rosy after Georgia 'snubbed' her husband in her latest Instagram post.

Danny Jones and his wife Georgia have seen their relationship under scrutiny. Picture: Getty

The mother-of-one posted a series of photos with the caption: "Life lately… Friends, family, filming, fresh air and fun… lots of lovely fun."

Whilst Georgia shared images of her friends and son Cooper, eagle-eyed fans noticed the 38-year-old had not shared a picture of Danny, leading many to believe she deliberately left him out of the post.

This comes after sources claimed the couple "barely see each other" after the kiss came to light.

Danny Jones and Georgia Jones have been married for over 10 years. Picture: Getty

Insiders told Daily Mail: "Danny and Georgia have been trying to navigate a very difficult time in their marriage and for the best part they have been taking each day as it comes.

"They may be living under the same roof, but they barely see each other and right now are like passing ships.

"Danny is preparing for his summer gigs with McFly, and Georgia has been attending influencer events and collaborating with brands, all while looking after son, Cooper, who regularly features on her Instagram profile."

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins met on I'm A Celeb in 2024. Picture: ITV

They added: "But when they're not working, Danny is out on his motorbike or exercising in the gym, and Georgia is either on her own or spending time with family and girlfriends.

"They haven't actually been publicly seen together for six weeks and behind the scenes, their relationship is anything but normal."

Danny Jones and his wife Georgia have reportedly been having relationship issues. Picture: Getty

Following kiss-gate, Danny released a statement apologising to his wife, saying: "Hello everyone, sorry it's taken me a while to post this but I've taken some time out to be with those closest to me.

"I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately.

"I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding, and support. See you all soon, Danny."

So far neither Georgia nor Maura have commented on the kiss.