Inside Danny Jones sweet family life with wife Georgia and son Cooper

3 March 2025, 15:13

Danny Jones has been open about his close bond with wife Georgia and son Cooper
Danny Jones has been open about his close bond with wife Georgia and son Cooper. Picture: Instagram/Georgia Jones

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Danny Jones relationship with wife Georgia including how they met, when they married and their close bond with son Cooper.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Danny Jones has won the heart of the nation following his appearances on I'm A Celebrity and The Masked Singer, leading many fans to want to know more about his family life with wife Georgia and son Cooper.

After rising to fame as one quarter of McFly alongside Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter, fans got to see a glimpse into the Danny's private life when he won the 2024 series of I'm A Celeb.

Appearing alongside campmate Maura Higgins, Coleen Rooney and GK Barry, the 38-year-old often opened up about his close relationship with his wife, revealing how the couple coped when Georgia was going through postnatal depression following the birth of their child.

With McBusted to embark on a tour later this year, here is everything you need to know about Danny's personal life away from the public eye.

Danny Jones is married to Georgia Jones
Danny Jones is married to Georgia Jones. Picture: Getty

Who is Danny's wife Georgia?

Georgia Jones née Horsley is a model and presenter, hosting her own podcast Mum's the Word! with Kelsey Parker, widow of The Wanted singer Tom Parker.

Her Instagram account @thegeorgiaedit currently boasts over 244,000 followers, with the influencer often sharing videos of her close family, including her sweet bond with son Cooper.

How did Danny and Georgia meet?

The couple met over a decade ago, with Danny telling their adorable love story on I'm A Celeb.

The musician told his fellow campmates: "It took me a year to get her because I invited her out for a roast.

"It was just like clubbing, we couldn't talk. I was like, 'Do you wanna go to the pub tomorrow?' and she was like, 'Yeah". I text her in the morning and she was like 'Sorry, I can't make it.'

"And then weeks went on and she didn't make it, couldn't make it, turning me down. And I gave up in the end.

"Then about eleven months later she text me saying, 'Do you wanna go out for a drink or get breakfast?' and I was like, Yes!' So I picked her up and took her to the waffle house in St. Albans. That was literally like twelve months later."

Danny Jones and Georgia Jones have been married for over 10 years
Danny Jones and Georgia Jones have been married for over 10 years. Picture: Getty

When did Danny and Georgia get married?

The lovebirds became engaged in 2013 and tied the knot in 2014 at St Mary’s Priory Church in Old Malton, Yorkshire.

Speaking to HELLO! about their big day, Danny said shortly after their wedding: "It’s amazing at the time and even more amazing when you look back and think about what happened. We’re still on a high from it.

"With McBusted and the wedding, I’ve had the best year of my life."

Danny Jones and Georgia Jones share son Cooper together
Danny Jones and Georgia Jones share son Cooper together. Picture: Getty

Who is Danny and Georgia's son?

In 2018 the pair welcomed their son Cooper, with Danny posting: "So overwhelmed with love, welcome to earth Cooper Alf Jones born today 1:36am."

Speaking about the impact fatherhood has had on his judging decisions on The Voice Kids, Danny told Metro.co.uk in 2019: "Having Cooper has definitely made me more comfortable around the kids and the way that you talk to them, get down to their level and communicate with them has got easier I suppose. I just feel like I’m talking to Cooper.

Danny added: "It sounds cheesy but it definitely opens your heart to more feeling and things that you’ve never felt before."

