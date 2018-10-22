David and Victoria Beckham forced to up security at their mansion after being targeted by masked thugs

David and Victoria Beckham at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier in the year. Picture: Getty

Robbers wearing balaclavas tried to gain access to the £6 million property in the Cotswolds.

Victoria and David Beckham have been forced to ramp up security at their £6 million mansion in the Cotswolds after it was targeted by robbers.

The family are currently in Australia supporting Prince Harry and the Invictus Games and weren't at the property when it was targeted.

According to the Daily Mail police were called to the property after balaclava wearing thugs were spotted by their security team on CCTV.

They allegedly got as close as resting a ladder against the property to peer through the window before they were spotted by visitors to the nearby Soho House private members club and fled the scene.

A source told the Mirror: "They are obviously shaken by it and hope these guys are caught or warded off from doing this again."

The Beckham family live in their London home between Monday and Friday but often head to their countryside retreat in the Cotswolds on weekends.

The multi-million pound mansion boasts nine bedrooms and a converted barn.