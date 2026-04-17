David Attenborough facts: Age, wife, children and incredible life achievements revealed

17 April 2026, 15:59

David Attenborough is preparing to celebrate his 100th birthday
David Attenborough is preparing to celebrate his 100th birthday. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

How old is Sir David Attenborough? Does he have any siblings? And does he really have that many honorary degrees? Here's everything you need to know as he launches latest Netflix documentary.

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David Attenborough has returned to our screens with yet another fascinating nature documentary - A Gorilla Story, exclusive to Netflix.

Returning to the family of apes he met 50 years ago, the fresh TV show brings fans and viewers to reflect on the incredible life and journey of the broadcaster and natural historian.

David, who has been knighted twice for his contribution to nature and the environment, has become a national English treasure with over 100 documentaries to his name including his most popular, Blue Planet, Wild London and Life On Earth.

As he releases his latest Netflix special, here's everything you need to know about David from his family life, net worth and more.

David Attenborough is a huge advocate for conservation and helping slow down climate change
David Attenborough is a huge advocate for conservation and helping slow down climate change. Picture: Getty

Who is David Attenborough?

Age: 99 (8th May 1926)

From: London

Instagram: @davidattenborough

One of TV's most popular nature documentary makers, David has had a huge career bringing wild and exotic animals into people's front rooms.

A strong advocate for the environment, he's made more than 100 documentaries during his time in front of the camera, helping us to understand the world that much better.

What is David Attenborough's background and did he have any siblings?

David is the second of three sons of Frederick and Mary Attenborough. His father was the principal of the University of Leicester (where they grew up as children) and his mother was a writer and activist.

With two other siblings, David is the youngest brother to actor and director Richard Attenborough (famous for his roles in Miracle on 34th Street and Jurassic Park) and the older brother to John Attenborough, an executive in the motor industry.

During World War II, David's parents also adopted two Jewish refugee sisters who become part of the family.

A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough | Official Trailer | Netflix

Does David Attenborough have a wife and children?

David was married to his wife Jane for 47 years. She sadly passed away in 2005 and while David keeps his personal life away from the public eye, he did confess he found solace in work after her death.

Jane suffered a brain haemorrhage at 70 years old.

Together, David and Jane had two children, Robert and Susan. Robert is a teacher in bioanthropology while his daughter has stepped away from her teaching career to work alongside her dad.

What has David Attenborough achieved in his career?

Apart from his success on the TV screen, David has also authored many books on nature including A Life on Our Planet, Our Planet (for children) and Wild Life.

David is one of the very few to receive two knighthoods from the royal family. One in 1985 and again in 2022 where he was awarded the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael for his services to broadcasting and conservation.

Across the UK and globe he has also achieved more than 32 honorary degrees as they recognise his contribution to nature.

David Attenborough works closely with his daughter Susan
David Attenborough works closely with his daughter Susan. Picture: Getty

What is David Attenborough's net worth?

In 2026, David is estimated to be worth £15-24million which he has accumulated over his career.

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