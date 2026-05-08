David Attenborough really doesn't like his British nickname

8 May 2026, 11:42

Sir David Attenborough is celebrating his 100th birthday in 2026
Sir David Attenborough is celebrating his 100th birthday in 2026. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

As Sir David Attenborough turns 100 years old, his close friend has revealed the one thing he 'hates' being called.

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Sir David Attenborough is celebrating a whole century on this planet today and it's fair to say, he's filled his life with purpose and extraordinary adventures.

As Britain's favourite naturist and broadcaster, he's filmed more documentaries on plants and wildlife than any other person and has done more than his fair share of raising awareness for climate change.

As a result, David has become one of the UK's most treasured people, with many calling him a "national treasure".

And while that title is certainly well deserved, it's a nickname he "hates" according to his TV pal.

Sir David Attenborough collecting his knighthood
Sir David Attenborough has a nickname he doesn't like being called. Picture: Getty

Mike Gunton, who worked as an executive producer on many of David's shows including Planet Earth, Africa, The Green Planet, Dynasties and more, told the Metro it wasn't something he liked being referred to as.

Mike said: "He hates it, by the way. ‘I say hates it… If anybody says he’s a national treasure, he sort of slightly raises his eyebrows and says, “Really?” That’s a generational thing.’"

Reflecting on his work, he said: "The thing that he brings when he’s on camera, on-screen is – and it goes back to what you’re saying about the national treasure – he’s not interested in himself at all.

"He’s just interested in telling you, in the most interesting and joyful and intense way, what’s exciting and interesting about this piece of natural history. That’s unfakeable – that only comes from fantastic knowledge and fantastic passion."

Sir David Attenborough has fought for climate change and raised awareness his whole career
Sir David Attenborough has fought for climate change and raised awareness his whole career. Picture: Getty

May 8th 2026 marks David's 100th birthday and is a day that everyone is celebrating by tuning into some of his biggest and best documentaries from his career.

With so many to choose from, some of his best include The Private Life of Plants, Blue Planet, Planet Earth, Frozen Planet, Prehistoric Planet and Green Planet.

Some of his more recent includes Secret Garden and A Gorilla Story.

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