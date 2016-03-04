David Who? 9 Reasons Brooklyn Beckham Is WAY Cooler Than His Dad

He's a former England football captain, a charity ambassador and a hunky male model, but it seems that national sweetheart Becks senior, is in the process of being replaced by a younger model...

The gorgeous 40-year-old superstar may be more than used to the limelight, but he's recently admitted that he's having to get used to life behind the lens for a change.

The H&M underwear model has had years of being showered with fans affection… but the time has come to pass on the baton.

“We normally get people now coming up and saying, ‘Would you mind taking a picture with me?’, and they’re actually talking to Brooklyn rather than myself." he told Manchester's Key 103 FM. "I'm the one taking the pictures!"

Yes, with 4.6 million Instagram followers and counting, 16-year-old, entrepreneirual Brooklyn, with his feet firmly on the ground, is fast catching up with dad and we can see why...

He hasn’t just copied mum and dad, but is brimming with his own passions (he's a budding photographer):

A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) onSep 16, 2015 at 12:36pm PDT

He’s done his own magazine covers:

Thank you @missvogueuk check it out, #missvogue4brooklyn A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) onSep 3, 2015 at 2:24pm PDT

Oh and did we mention, EVERYONE wants to be his friend:

Nice night with liv @givenchyofficial A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) onSep 12, 2015 at 8:06am PDT

With a mum like Victoria Beckham, being a fashionista runs in his blood:

An honour meeting this man today @poloralphlauren #nyfw A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) onSep 11, 2015 at 12:49pm PDT

After all, he’s a total mummy’s boy (which we love):

Hanging out with my mum at her store A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) onOct 4, 2015 at 9:56am PDT

He definitely puts in the graft:

Working out A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) onSep 8, 2015 at 2:57am PDT

He’s a devoted big brother to Romeo, Cruz and of course… dear little Harper:

Fun hiking with my baby sis A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) onJul 27, 2015 at 1:37pm PDT

He loves the Queen almost as much as we do…