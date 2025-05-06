David Beckham breaks silence on Brooklyn's decision to skip his 50th birthday

David Beckham has reached out to his eldest son Brooklyn among rumours of a family feud

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz failed to attend any of the footballer's 50th birthday celebrations

Brooklyn didn't attend the family fishing trip. Picture: Instagram/@davidbeckham

By Claire Blackmore

David Beckham paid tribute to his eldest son Brooklyn after he missed yet another family celebration to mark his dad's big birthday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

David Beckham has broken his silence on Brooklyn's decision to skip his recent 50th birthday celebrations in a poignant post on social media.

The father-of-four shared a bittersweet tribute to his son on Instagram following the 26-year-old's absence from a string of family get-togethers as speculation of a feud continues to rumble.

After a glitzy bash at his £10million Cotswolds mansion and a star-studded dinner in Knightsbridge, the ex-England footballer decided a lads and dad's getaway to Scotland was in order to mark his half-century.

Despite organising it "months ago", only Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, joined their famous father to toast the special occasion on the back-to-basics fishing trip.

David told Brooklyn he was 'missed' on the adventure. Picture: Instagram/@davidbeckham

Brooklyn was nowhere to be seen in the family photos, which showed David and his two youngest sons by the water catching crabs and mackerel, then cosying up by the fire in a rustic cottage.

The superstar striker, whose wife Victoria, 51, and daughter Harper, 13, weren't on the trip, captioned the snaps: "Fun times," next to a Scottish flag, and "I promise they are smiling on the inside".

He also sent a heartfelt message to Brooklyn in one of the pictures, tagging his first-born child as he declared: "You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham."

The ex-England footballer has been celebrating his 50th with his family. Picture: Instagram/@davidbeckham

The emotional acknowledgment comes among reports of a rift between some of the Beckham family members – with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, at the heart of it.

The photographer-turned-foodie, who married the American actress in April 2022, was allegedly meant to appear at his dad's glamorous dinner in London over the weekend.

But he and his wife were noticeably absent from the string of black and white pictures David shared of his guests, which included the rest of his immediate family and Hollywood celebrities from Tom Cruise to Eva Longoria.

The father-of-four shared snaps from the Scottish getaway. Picture: Instagram/@davidbeckham

Reports claimed he was meant to be at the fancy Saturday night bash and had even cancelled his appearance at The Met Gala to be there, but wasn't able to make it.

A source told The Sun: "They cancelled plans to attend the Met because they really intended to be at David’s party on Saturday.

"But Brooklyn is really upset that blame for the rift has been levelled at Nicola.

"She has never told him what to do and has been nothing but supportive — she’s a loyal wife."

Reports claimed Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz are feuding with his famous family. Picture: Instagram/@brooklynbeckham

The drama is said to be over Romeo's current romance with Kim Turnbull, who reportedly had a previous connection to Brooklyn when the pair were teenagers.

Despite this claim, Romeo appeared to shut down the idea his brother was previously linked to his girlfriend, telling a fan on social media that they "never dated" – although the comment has since been removed.