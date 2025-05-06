David Beckham breaks silence on Brooklyn's decision to skip his 50th birthday

6 May 2025, 16:54

Brooklyn didn't attend the family fishing trip.
Brooklyn didn't attend the family fishing trip. Picture: Instagram/@davidbeckham

By Claire Blackmore

David Beckham paid tribute to his eldest son Brooklyn after he missed yet another family celebration to mark his dad's big birthday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Beckham has broken his silence on Brooklyn's decision to skip his recent 50th birthday celebrations in a poignant post on social media.

The father-of-four shared a bittersweet tribute to his son on Instagram following the 26-year-old's absence from a string of family get-togethers as speculation of a feud continues to rumble.

After a glitzy bash at his £10million Cotswolds mansion and a star-studded dinner in Knightsbridge, the ex-England footballer decided a lads and dad's getaway to Scotland was in order to mark his half-century.

Despite organising it "months ago", only Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, joined their famous father to toast the special occasion on the back-to-basics fishing trip.

David told Brooklyn he was 'missed' on the adventure.
David told Brooklyn he was 'missed' on the adventure. Picture: Instagram/@davidbeckham

Brooklyn was nowhere to be seen in the family photos, which showed David and his two youngest sons by the water catching crabs and mackerel, then cosying up by the fire in a rustic cottage.

The superstar striker, whose wife Victoria, 51, and daughter Harper, 13, weren't on the trip, captioned the snaps: "Fun times," next to a Scottish flag, and "I promise they are smiling on the inside".

He also sent a heartfelt message to Brooklyn in one of the pictures, tagging his first-born child as he declared: "You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham."

The ex-England footballer has been celebrating his 50th with his family.
The ex-England footballer has been celebrating his 50th with his family. Picture: Instagram/@davidbeckham

The emotional acknowledgment comes among reports of a rift between some of the Beckham family members – with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, at the heart of it.

The photographer-turned-foodie, who married the American actress in April 2022, was allegedly meant to appear at his dad's glamorous dinner in London over the weekend.

But he and his wife were noticeably absent from the string of black and white pictures David shared of his guests, which included the rest of his immediate family and Hollywood celebrities from Tom Cruise to Eva Longoria.

The father-of-four shared snaps from the Scottish getaway.
The father-of-four shared snaps from the Scottish getaway. Picture: Instagram/@davidbeckham

Reports claimed he was meant to be at the fancy Saturday night bash and had even cancelled his appearance at The Met Gala to be there, but wasn't able to make it.

A source told The Sun: "They cancelled plans to attend the Met because they really intended to be at David’s party on Saturday.

"But Brooklyn is really upset that blame for the rift has been levelled at Nicola.

"She has never told him what to do and has been nothing but supportive — she’s a loyal wife."

Reports claimed Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz are feuding with his famous family.
Reports claimed Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz are feuding with his famous family. Picture: Instagram/@brooklynbeckham

The drama is said to be over Romeo's current romance with Kim Turnbull, who reportedly had a previous connection to Brooklyn when the pair were teenagers.

Despite this claim, Romeo appeared to shut down the idea his brother was previously linked to his girlfriend, telling a fan on social media that they "never dated" – although the comment has since been removed.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

What is really going on between the Beckham family?

Beckham family feud explained: Full timeline of events as Brooklyn misses David's birthday

The Little Mix star has been in hospital since March due to pregnancy complications.

Pregnant Jesy Nelson asks fans for advice from hospital bed ahead of twins' birth

Stacey and Joe opened up about their marriage struggles during the show.

Stacey Solomon 'regrets reality TV show' but hopes therapy will 'mend marriage' to Joe Swash
The CBB stars have been reflecting on their time in the house.

Chris Hughes 'missing JoJo Siwa' as he takes cardboard cutout of her face to work

Eamonn Holmes was taken to hospital in a stretcher on Friday morning.

Eamonn Holmes rushed to hospital in ambulance as worried fans send well wishes

Chris Hughes reportedly heading to Ibiza for the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

Chris Hughes to reveal 'real truth' about JoJo Siwa as he 'signs up for Celebs Go Dating'

Ed Sheeran has announced three huge summer shows

Ed Sheeran announces three homecoming Ipswich shows: Tickets and dates revealed

Music

Amanda appears to have also nailed the dress code for the Million Pound Final!

Amanda Holden travels to Heart's Make Me A Millionaire final in style

MAFS Australia's Adrian and Awhina have had a tumultuous time on the show

MAFS Australia's Adrian denies cheating on Awhina after shock claims come to light

Married at First Sight

Here's everything that happened at MAFS 2025's Final Vows

MAFS Australia 2025 Final Vows: Everything that happened between each couple

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Go Au Pair has shared the rarest names in the US.

America’s 'rarest' baby names revealed – the full list of 51 unusual picks

Lifestyle

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have opened up about their relationship issues

Stacey Solomon left speechless after Joe Swash storms out of tense therapy session

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa fans believe they may be together

Fans spot clues JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are secretly 'together' after Celebrity Big Brother stint
Which 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' couples are together now?

Which 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' couples are together now?

Is there a heatwave on the cards for July and August?

UK weather: When will the Spring heatwave end?

Weather

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina are rumoured to be dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy's secret 'relationship' explained as dating rumours swirl

Married at First Sight

Stacey appeared devastated as she updated fans on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon shares tearful update on dog Teddy as she confesses she's 'cried a lot'

Carina has opened up about his split with Paul on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Carina reveals real reason behind her split with Paul

Married at First Sight

Dance Moms icon Jessalynn has commented on her daughter's break-up.

JoJo Siwa’s mum Jessalynn hints at real reason for daughter's split with Kath Ebbs

Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo opened up about her 'secret code' with Chris.

JoJo Siwa finally reveals what she wrote on Chris Hughes' hand in Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother

MAFS Australia's Ryan visited Tony in hospital

MAFS Australia’s Tony visited by Ryan after shock heart attack

Married at First Sight

Beyoncé's full setlist of the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour has been revealed

Beyoncé setlist: All songs performed at 'Cowboy Carter' Tour including covers and surprise songs
Lucinda Light is the host of The Honesty Box

Lucinda Light facts: Age, partner and MAFS Australia journey revealed

Dave and Jamie's marriage has been crumbling on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Dave reveals heartbreaking reason his marriage to Jamie ended

Married at First Sight

JoJo Siwa hints at future romance with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa hints at future romance with Chris Hughes as she breaks silence on split

Celebrity Big Brother announces its winner

Who won Celebrity Big Brother 2025? Latest celebrity winner revealed