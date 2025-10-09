David Beckham facts: Age, where he lives, parents, children and football career

9 October 2025, 17:06

David Beckham before and after pictures of now compared to when he was young
David Beckham rose to fame as a footballer for Manchester United. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Does David Beckham have a knighthood? And what is his staggering net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the football legend including his height and family life.

David Beckham rose to fame as professional football player competing in teams including Manchester United, Milan, England and more.

And although his professional career was a huge success, he didn't shy away from sharing his personal life either as he married Spice Girl Victoria Beckham who he went on to have four children with - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Now, featuring in his wife's new Netflix documentary, Victoria Beckham, we get a closer look inside the Beckham's family life including how he helped out with VB's fashion empire.

Here's everything you need to know about David from his age, where he lives, who his parents are and even a closer look inside his personal net worth.

David Beckham and his family are starring in a new Netflix documentary
David Beckham and his family are starring in a new Netflix documentary. Picture: Getty

Who is David Beckham and where does he live?

Age: 50

From: London

Instagram: @davidbeckham

David Beckham started playing football for Manchester United at the young age of 14 and went on to play for the club for 12 years. Labelled "Golden Balls", he was a big scorer both on and off the pitch, becoming one of the most famous faces of his time.

Now, a husband with four children, David lives in his spectacular Cotswold estate but also has homes in London and Miami.

Who are David Beckham's parents and siblings?

David is the son of Ted Beckham, the main reason behind his football career, and his mum Sandra West. His parents divorced after 33 years of marriage in 2002.

David is one of three children; he has older sister Lynne and younger sister Joanne.

How tall is David Beckham?

David is six foot tall which is around 1.83 meters tall.

David and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999
David and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999. Picture: Getty

What football teams did David Beckham play for?

David may be known for his football career at Manchester United, but he's actually gone on to play for multiple teams. This includes:

  • Real Madrid
  • AC Milan
  • LA Galaxy
  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • England

Does David Beckham have a knighthood?

Yes - David is now a Sir after being knighted in King Charles's birthday Honour's list in June 2025.

He was awarded the OBE title in 2003 but gained further recognition for his contribution to football this year.

What is David Beckham's net worth?

David, along with his wife Victoria, has a joint net worth of £500million.

Of course a lot of this comes down down to his football wages but David has also secured some huge collaborations in his time. Adidas, Gillette, Pepsi, Tudor watches, Haig Whiskey and Armani are to name but a few.

David is also involved in a number of businesses which includes being a co-owner of some major soccer league teams in Miami.

Who are David Beckham's wife and children?

He's part of one of the most famous families in the world as David is married to Victoria Beckham, a former Spice Girl.

The couple married in 1999 and went on to have four children together. Their eldest son is Brooklyn who they are currently not talking to.

They also have sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.

