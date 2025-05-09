David Beckham fears 'history will repeat itself' with Brooklyn as family feud rages on

David and Victoria Beckham reportedly fear that 'Brooklyn could be lost to them forever'

The ex-England footballer was embroiled in a bitter feud with his own father, Ted, in 2005

David Beckham is allegedly worried he will 'lose touch' with Brooklyn. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

David Beckham is 'desperate to make amends' with Brooklyn following his own fallout with his father in 2005.

David Beckham is reportedly frightened that 'history will repeat itself' when it comes to his son Brooklyn as tensions appear to grow between the once-close father and son.

Fresh reports have claimed the ex-England footballer is fearful he will lose touch with his eldest child in the same way he grew apart from his own dad in 2005.

The sports legend, 50, fell out with his father, 77, almost 20 years ago and lost contact for over two years when his parents were in the midst of their divorce.

David and his dad managed to patch up their relationship in 2007 after Ted suffered a health scare and now have a tight-knit bond.

Rumours of a rift between David and Brooklyn have been swirling. Picture: Instagram

But the superstar is allegedly anxious he won't be able to mend the current rift with his and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn, 26, after a string of disappointing snubs.

A close friend of the Beckham's reportedly told The Sun: "David and the family genuinely fear Brooklyn could be lost to them forever.

"The word ‘lost’, here, is especially poignant as it was the exact sentiment used when David fell out with his dad."

Speaking of the bitter feud that once existed between David and his father, the insider added: "Ted believed his son would never speak to him again, and he was heartbroken.

"It was an extremely tense few years, and devastated the whole family."

The footballer famously fell out with his father, Ted, in 2005. Picture: Instagram

Reports of a feud among the famous family have been brewing in recent weeks as the influencer, 26, failed to appear at a number of his dad's birthday celebrations.

The hot sauce entrepreneur, who is married to Nicola Peltz, 30, missed a fancy London dinner, a lavish bash at the Beckham's £10million Cotswolds mansion and an intimate fishing trip to Scotland – all in aid of his dad's 50th.

He continues to spend time away from his parents, including his two brothers Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, as well as his little sister Harper, 13.

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz have been absent from recent family events. Picture: Instagram

Another insider has hinted that Brooklyn's fashion designer mother Victoria is also increasingly concerned her son will cut ties with the family.

A source told The Sun: "This is Victoria's worst nightmare. The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights.

"It's been difficult with Brooklyn since he met Nicola, and there's no denying that there was a family fallout over their wedding.

"But Victoria and David have worked hard to get things back on track, so this is a real blow."

David recently celebrated his 50th birthday with his family – without Brooklyn. Picture: Instagram

The family haven't publicly commented on the speculation surrounding them in recent weeks but David did tell Brooklyn he wished he was on the boys' trip he organised to Scotland.

Sharing images of himself and his two younger sons on fishing boats, catching crabs and warming up in front of a fire, he wrote: "You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham".

The fallout is said to be partly due to Romeo's current girlfriend, model and DJ Kim Turnbull, who Brooklyn was linked to when they were teenagers.

But after the two went public in December 2024, Romeo shut down the rumours and clarified his eldest brother 'never dated' his partner.