David Beckham fears 'history will repeat itself' with Brooklyn as family feud rages on

9 May 2025, 16:21

David Beckham is allegedly worried he will 'lose touch' with Brooklyn.
David Beckham is allegedly worried he will 'lose touch' with Brooklyn. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

David Beckham is 'desperate to make amends' with Brooklyn following his own fallout with his father in 2005.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Beckham is reportedly frightened that 'history will repeat itself' when it comes to his son Brooklyn as tensions appear to grow between the once-close father and son.

Fresh reports have claimed the ex-England footballer is fearful he will lose touch with his eldest child in the same way he grew apart from his own dad in 2005.

The sports legend, 50, fell out with his father, 77, almost 20 years ago and lost contact for over two years when his parents were in the midst of their divorce.

David and his dad managed to patch up their relationship in 2007 after Ted suffered a health scare and now have a tight-knit bond.

Rumours of a rift between David and Brooklyn have been swirling.
Rumours of a rift between David and Brooklyn have been swirling. Picture: Instagram

But the superstar is allegedly anxious he won't be able to mend the current rift with his and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn, 26, after a string of disappointing snubs.

A close friend of the Beckham's reportedly told The Sun: "David and the family genuinely fear Brooklyn could be lost to them forever.

"The word ‘lost’, here, is especially poignant as it was the exact sentiment used when David fell out with his dad."

Speaking of the bitter feud that once existed between David and his father, the insider added: "Ted believed his son would never speak to him again, and he was heartbroken.

"It was an extremely tense few years, and devastated the whole family."

The footballer famously fell out with his father, Ted, in 2005.
The footballer famously fell out with his father, Ted, in 2005. Picture: Instagram

Reports of a feud among the famous family have been brewing in recent weeks as the influencer, 26, failed to appear at a number of his dad's birthday celebrations.

The hot sauce entrepreneur, who is married to Nicola Peltz, 30, missed a fancy London dinner, a lavish bash at the Beckham's £10million Cotswolds mansion and an intimate fishing trip to Scotland – all in aid of his dad's 50th.

He continues to spend time away from his parents, including his two brothers Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, as well as his little sister Harper, 13.

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz have been absent from recent family events.
Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz have been absent from recent family events. Picture: Instagram

Another insider has hinted that Brooklyn's fashion designer mother Victoria is also increasingly concerned her son will cut ties with the family.

A source told The Sun: "This is Victoria's worst nightmare. The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights.

"It's been difficult with Brooklyn since he met Nicola, and there's no denying that there was a family fallout over their wedding.

"But Victoria and David have worked hard to get things back on track, so this is a real blow."

David recently celebrated his 50th birthday with his family – without Brooklyn.
David recently celebrated his 50th birthday with his family – without Brooklyn. Picture: Instagram

The family haven't publicly commented on the speculation surrounding them in recent weeks but David did tell Brooklyn he wished he was on the boys' trip he organised to Scotland.

Sharing images of himself and his two younger sons on fishing boats, catching crabs and warming up in front of a fire, he wrote: "You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham".

The fallout is said to be partly due to Romeo's current girlfriend, model and DJ Kim Turnbull, who Brooklyn was linked to when they were teenagers.

But after the two went public in December 2024, Romeo shut down the rumours and clarified his eldest brother 'never dated' his partner.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Kaleb Cooper stars alongside Jeremy Clarkson in the hit TV show as he attempts to teach him how to run a farm

Is Kaleb Cooper really leaving 'Clarkson’s Farm'?

TV & Movies

Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan

Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan: Her age, job, boyfriend and more revealed

TV & Movies

Gladiator star Steel and his wife Samantha held a funeral for their late son Leo.

Gladiators star Steel shares heartbreaking tribute to late son Leo following his funeral

Jeremy Clarkson is forced to employ a new farmhand in series 4.

Kaleb Cooper 'replaced' by new farmhand in first look at new series of Clarkson's Farm

TV & Movies

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

What is really going on between the Beckham family?

Is there really a Beckham family feud? Full timeline of events explained

To mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe, a concert will be held at Horse Guards Parade

VE Day concert 2025: How to watch, start time, line-up, guests and songs

Awhina has revealed the context behind her and husband Adrian's bizarre Final Vows

MAFS Australia's Awhina reveals what really happened with Adrian at Final Vows following backlash

Married at First Sight

The Call The Midwife film will be set in an "undisclosed overseas location" in 1972

'Call The Midwife' creators confirm film and prequel series are in the works

Brooklyn didn't attend the family fishing trip.

David Beckham breaks silence on Brooklyn's decision to skip his 50th birthday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The Little Mix star has been in hospital since March due to pregnancy complications.

Pregnant Jesy Nelson asks fans for advice from hospital bed ahead of twins' birth

Stacey and Joe opened up about their marriage struggles during the show.

Stacey Solomon 'regrets reality TV show' but hopes therapy will 'mend marriage' to Joe Swash
The CBB stars have been reflecting on their time in the house.

Chris Hughes 'missing JoJo Siwa' as he takes cardboard cutout of her face to work

Eamonn Holmes was taken to hospital in a stretcher on Friday morning.

Eamonn Holmes rushed to hospital in ambulance as worried fans send well wishes

Go Au Pair has shared the rarest names in the US.

America’s 'rarest' baby names revealed – the full list of 51 unusual picks

Lifestyle

Chris Hughes reportedly heading to Ibiza for the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

Chris Hughes to reveal 'real truth' about JoJo Siwa as he 'signs up for Celebs Go Dating'

Ed Sheeran has announced three huge summer shows

Ed Sheeran announces three homecoming Ipswich shows: Tickets and dates revealed

Music

Amanda appears to have also nailed the dress code for the Million Pound Final!

Amanda Holden travels to Heart's Make Me A Millionaire final in style

MAFS Australia's Adrian and Awhina have had a tumultuous time on the show

MAFS Australia's Adrian denies cheating on Awhina after shock claims come to light

Married at First Sight

Here's everything that happened at MAFS 2025's Final Vows

MAFS Australia 2025 Final Vows: Everything that happened between each couple

Married at First Sight

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have opened up about their relationship issues

Stacey Solomon left speechless after Joe Swash storms out of tense therapy session

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa fans believe they may be together

Fans spot clues JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are secretly 'together' after Celebrity Big Brother stint
Which 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' couples are together now?

Which 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' couples are together now?

Is there a heatwave on the cards for July and August?

UK weather: When will the Spring heatwave end?

Weather

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina are rumoured to be dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy's secret 'relationship' explained as dating rumours swirl

Married at First Sight

Stacey appeared devastated as she updated fans on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon shares tearful update on dog Teddy as she confesses she's 'cried a lot'