David Beckham in hospital as Victoria shares heartfelt update with fans

27 June 2025, 10:02 | Updated: 27 June 2025, 14:34

David Beckham has undergone surgery on his wrist.
David Beckham has undergone surgery on his wrist. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

David Beckham's doting wife Victoria shared snaps of her husband smiling as he recovered from his operation.

David Beckham is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery following a broken wrist, which was causing him "unbearable" pain.

The famous footballer, 50, was pictured in a medical gown wearing a blue sling as his doting wife Victoria shared a snap of him resting up in bed.

After coming around from the operation, the sleepy sports star smiled as the fashion designer, 51, snapped a photo of him, then shared it to social media with the caption: "Get well soon daddy."

The former Spice Girl, who has been married to David for 25 years, followed the heartwarming post with another picture of her husband showing off his adorable homemade bracelet.

Victoria shared a smiling snap of her husband resting in bed.
Victoria shared a smiling snap of her husband resting in bed. Picture: Instagram

Sweetly spelling out a message of support, it read: "Get well soon."

The ex-England player needed to undergo surgery following an injury he sustained over 20 years ago.

According to reports, he hurt his arm during a friendly football game against South Africa in 2003 which required treatment.

Despite getting it taken care of at the time, David recently began experiencing intense pain in his forearm and asked doctors to investigate the area.

Recent X-rays revealed a screw that was meant to have dissolved hadn't disappeared and was embedded in his forearm leaving him in agony.

The footballer's family gave him a sweet 'get well soon' gift.
The footballer's family gave him a sweet 'get well soon' gift. Picture: Instagram

A source told The Sun: "David had been in pain for years but thought nothing of it.

"He just kept going until, in recent months, it became quite unbearable.

"A routine scan showed that the pin which was meant to have dissolved, hadn’t - so he was booked into finally resolve the issue all these years later.

"Victoria was at his bedside post op and all went well. He’s in great spirits."

Victoria updated fans on David's condition.
Victoria updated fans on David's condition. Picture: Instagram

David's secret surgery comes just weeks after the celebrated sports icon was given a knighthood.

Revealing the royal honour on social media, he wrote: "Growing up in East London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour.

"To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career and literally a boyhood dream come true."

The ex-England striker was honoured with a knighthood.
The ex-England striker was honoured with a knighthood. Picture: Instagram

Victoria followed his post with a cute image of her cuddling her husband as she showered him with praise on Instagram.

She wrote: "You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you.

"Your dedication to the things that matter most — your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family — has never wavered.

"The way you’ve touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us everyday.

"But above all else, I’m so, so proud to call you mine. I love you so much xxxx."

Fans hope David's hospital stay will heal his rumoured rift with Brooklyn.
Fans hope David's hospital stay will heal his rumoured rift with Brooklyn. Picture: Instagram

Fans are hoping this special occasion could heal the bitter rift rumbling on in the Beckham family.

Brooklyn, 26, has noticeably distanced himself in recent months, leaving fans wondering why he kept missing key celebrations, including his dad's 50th birthday.

The hot sauce entrepreneur has embarked on a new life in LA with his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, away from his famous parents, and his siblings Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and little sister Harper, 13.

