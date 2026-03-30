David Beckham sends sentimental message of support to youngest son Cruz

David Beckham has spoken out in support of his son Cruz Beckham’s rising music career. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Proud dad David Beckham has revealed his honest thoughts on his youngest son Cruz Beckham's music career and it's the sweetest thing.

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David Beckham has spoken out in support of his son Cruz Beckham’s rising music career, saying he's "very proud" of the 21-year-old.

Cruz, the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham, has followed in his mother’s footsteps, stepping into the spotlight with his own indie project.

His band, Cruz Beckham And The Breakers, have been touring cities including Bristol, Brighton, Birmingham, Paris, and Amsterdam, and returning to London for several final shows.

Cruz Beckham's foray into music comes as family tensions continue to simmer . Picture: Getty

The band’s debut album, Cruz Beckham And The Breakers, and the group is set for a busy summer, performing at festivals like Reading and Leeds and the Rock N Roll Circus, as well as launching their first US tour.

Cruz's proud parents were spotted supporting their son at an intimate London gig last Tuesday (March 24).

Speaking on a podcast with presenters with Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent on March 27, David talked about his son's interest in music from a young age.

“Cruz has been working on his music since he was about eight or nine years old," the ex-England captain said.

"And he's all of a sudden got a band together. He's released an album. It's Cruz Beckham And The Breakers. They're doing incredibly well. They're traveling around the UK."

He added: "They were in Bristol. They were in Brighton. They were in Birmingham. They were in Paris, Amsterdam. So they're going around Europe and now they're back in London for three shows, and he's performing tonight.

"I'm very proud of him because he's worked really hard. So good stuff."

During the London show, Cruz’s performance of the song 'Loneliest Boy' also reportedly moved his older brother Romeo to tears, amid ongoing tensions linked to Brooklyn Beckham.

An eyewitness told The Sun: “Romeo was sitting on a barrier at the back of the theatre with David and Victoria and he became visibly emotional when Cruz started singing 'Loneliest Boy'.

"He wiped away tears and Victoria put her arms around his shoulder to comfort him. It’s such a heartfelt song and Cruz appeared to be struggling to sing it at points, too.”

David previously took to Instagram to praise Cruz for “following the family traditions of playing in Manchester,” showing the Beckham family’s continued involvement in nurturing their children’s passions.

Cruz’s foray into music comes as tensions continue to simmer among the Beckhams.

Brooklyn Beckham recently released a statement addressing the feud, saying conflicts with his parents, Victoria and David, have been ongoing since before his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022.

In the statement, he alleged that his parents interfered with his relationship and wedding plans, including claiming that Victoria “hijacked” his first dance and attempted to cancel his wife’s dress at the last minute.

Brooklyn said he and his wife simply want “peace, privacy and happiness” for their family.

Despite his statement, the Beckhams have maintained their silence publicly, while continuing to send messages of support from afar, including birthday wishes and social media praise.

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