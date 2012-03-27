David Gandy is the face of Battersea Dogs home

David Gandy has been named the first ambassador for Battersea Dogs & Cats home.

As the UK's biggest international male modelling export, Gandy has worked with supermodels including Giselle, Naomi Campbell, Eva Herzigova and actress Scarlett Johansson.



His latest project, though, sees animal lover David put his handsome face to an organisation that is at the forefront of animal welfare.



'It’s a real honour to be invited to be Battersea’s first ambassador,' said the hunky 32-year-old. 'The work they do to find homes for thousands of dogs and cats every year is amazing and I hope to help make a real difference.



'What makes Battersea so special is it cares for every type of dog and tries to help them get a second chance in a loving new home.'



See a picture and a video below: