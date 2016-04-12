Showbiz Icon David Gest Passes Away Aged 62

David Gest

The iconic american producer and TV personality, more recently known for stints on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' and 'Celebrity Big Brother' was found dead in a London hotel room.

American producer and TV personality David Gest has died aged 62.

The 62-year-old, who appeared on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' and 'Celebrity Big Brother', was known for his close friendship with Michael Jackson and the Jackson family, in addition to his marriage to ex-wife Liza Minnelli.

A statement was released on Tuesday afternoon confirming the showbiz icon's passing after he was found dead in a hotel room in Central London.

"It is with great sadness that I can confirm that David Gest has died today,” said close friend Imad Handi.

Mr Handi said: "David was truly larger than life. He was not just a huge talent and a dear friend but a showbiz icon.

"I know he will be missed by millions of fans around the world, and particularly in Britain, who came to love his charm and blistering one-liners.

"If I may steal the words of one eminent critic, David was a natural star and a genuine celebrity. I will miss him desperately.”

