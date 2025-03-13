David Hasselhoff's daughter breaks silence on 'unbearable pain' of mother's tragic death

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela passed away. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Following the sad news of Pamela Bach's death, her daughter Taylor has touched on the impact her mother had on her life.

David Hasselhoff's daughter, Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore, has spoken out following her mother Pamela Bach's tragic death earlier this month.

In an Instagram post a week on from her mother's passing, the 34-year-old wrote a sweet tribute to her late mum, whilst sharing some images of them in years gone by.

The star wrote: "I'd do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel. You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything. I promise to make you proud & celebrate you everyday."

Taylor added that she would teach her seven-month-old daughter London about her grandmother, saying: "London will know all about how incredible you are & I promise I will protect Hayley forever…"

David and Pamela share daughters Taylor and Hayley. Picture: Getty

The post concluded: "Mama I love you so much, the pain is unbearable but I will be strong for you & hold onto your memory until we meet again my beautiful."

This comes after Pamela's ex-husband David Hasselhoff broke his silence following the sad news of his ex-wife's death, stating: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

David and Pamela pictured with their daughters in 1996. Picture: Getty

David and Pamela were married from 1989-2006, with the pair citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.

The couple share two daughters, Taylor and Hayley, with both girls sharing a close relationship with their parents.

David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach were married from 1989 to 2006. Picture: Getty

Pamela's final Instagram post was on December 31st 2024, with the mother-of-two writing: "Happy New Year, everyone!

"As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing.

"My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold.

"Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"