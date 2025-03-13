David Hasselhoff's daughter breaks silence on 'unbearable pain' of mother's tragic death

13 March 2025, 12:57

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela passed away
David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela passed away. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Following the sad news of Pamela Bach's death, her daughter Taylor has touched on the impact her mother had on her life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Hasselhoff's daughter, Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore, has spoken out following her mother Pamela Bach's tragic death earlier this month.

In an Instagram post a week on from her mother's passing, the 34-year-old wrote a sweet tribute to her late mum, whilst sharing some images of them in years gone by.

The star wrote: "I'd do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel. You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything. I promise to make you proud & celebrate you everyday."

Taylor added that she would teach her seven-month-old daughter London about her grandmother, saying: "London will know all about how incredible you are & I promise I will protect Hayley forever…"

David and Pamela share daughters Taylor and Hayley
David and Pamela share daughters Taylor and Hayley. Picture: Getty

The post concluded: "Mama I love you so much, the pain is unbearable but I will be strong for you & hold onto your memory until we meet again my beautiful."

This comes after Pamela's ex-husband David Hasselhoff broke his silence following the sad news of his ex-wife's death, stating: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. 

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

David and Pamela pictured with their daughters in 1996
David and Pamela pictured with their daughters in 1996. Picture: Getty

David and Pamela were married from 1989-2006, with the pair citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.

The couple share two daughters, Taylor and Hayley, with both girls sharing a close relationship with their parents.

David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach were married from 1989 to 2006
David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach were married from 1989 to 2006. Picture: Getty

Pamela's final Instagram post was on December 31st 2024, with the mother-of-two writing: "Happy New Year, everyone!

"As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing.

"My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold.

"Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The German Shepherd, Bear, and Akita-shepherd mix, Nikita, greeted the authorities and helped lead them to the bodies

How Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's dogs showed one final act of loyalty to owners

Lady Gaga performing on stage

Is Lady Gaga going on tour in 2025?

Music

Here's the full cast of the Disney live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch

Lilo and Stitch 2025 cast: Meet the full cast of the Disney live-action remake

Jake's comments caused a stir on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Jake speaks out after photo ranking challenge drama

Married at First Sight

Prince William at Aston Villa football matches cheering

Why does Prince William support Aston Villa?

Royals

Stedman Pearson from Five Star has died

Five Star singer Stedman Pearson dies, aged 60

Mark Wright's mum and sister have shared emotional tributes

Mark Wright's mum and sister share emotional tributes as Michelle Keegan gives birth

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have become parents for the first time

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright special baby name meaning unveiled

Disney's Snow White remake will be out on March 21

Snow White controversy explained: All the Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot and Disney backlash

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have announced the birth of their daughter

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan announce birth of first child

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Young boy covered in chocolate next to easter eggs

When is Easter weekend 2025 and why does the date change?

Lifestyle

A blood moon lunar eclipse will take place in the UK this week

A unique blood moon lunar eclipse is coming to the UK - here's the best time to see it

Lifestyle

Jesy Nelson is dating Zion Foster

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster? His age, music career and relationship revealed
Easter eggs are on offer across all supermarkets for 2025

Supermarket Easter egg offers and deals on Cadbury's, Lindt, Galaxy and more

Lifestyle

'It has been overwhelming and she needs time to process what has happened'

Danny Jones and wife Georgia 'on a break and living apart' following Maura Higgins 'kiss'

The MAFS Australia 2025 cast has been revealed

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast from season 12

Married at First Sight

Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson are rumoured to be dating

Are Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson dating? Their rumoured relationship explained

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together now?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Katie has spoken out about her partner Tim

MAFS Australia's Katie speaks out after explosive dinner party saw husband Tim storm off

Married at First Sight

Toxic Town has gained rave reviews

Is Toxic Town based on a true story? The Corby toxic waste case explained

TV & Movies

Lady Gaga on the red carpet

Lady Gaga facts: Age, real name, partner and tops songs revealed

Maura Higgins has returned to social media after Danny Jones scandal

Maura Higgins ignores Danny Jones backlash as she breaks social media silence

Soccer Aid has enlisted some of showbiz's biggest names for 2025

Soccer Aid 2025: Line up, date, kick off time and how to get tickets

MAFS viewers have accused Jacqui of 'fake crying'

MAFS Australia's Jacqui reveals the truth behind her 'fake crying'

Married at First Sight

The clocks are set to change in March 2025

Do the clocks go forward in March? Exact time and date revealed

Lifestyle

Tony was secretly already married as he tied the knot to his new wife Morena.

MAFS Australia's Tony 'already secretly married' during on-screen wedding to Morena

Married at First Sight