David Hasselhoff pays tribute to ex-wife Pamela following tragic death

David Hasselhoff has thanked for their "outpouring of love and support". Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The Baywatch star has broken his silence after the tragic death of Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff.

David Hasselhoff has paid tribute to his ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff following her tragic death aged 62.

The Baywatch actor, 72, opened up about the "difficult" time he and his family were going through and thanked fans for their "outpouring of love" in the wake of his former spouse's heartbreaking passing.

The Hollywood actress, who also starred in Baywatch, was discovered at her Los Angeles home on Wednesday 5th March after those close to her "hadn't heard from her in days".

According to TMZ, the alarm was raised when her family wanted to "check on her out of concern", prompting the LAPD to visit her property.

David and Pamela were married for 17 years. Picture: Getty

Reports have since claimed she took her own life, although an official cause of death has not yet been released.

David told TMZ: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

The former couple met on the set of 1982 series Knight Rider. Picture: Getty

90s icon David first met Pamela in 1985 on the set of TV series Knight Rider, with the two tying the knot four years later.

The couple were married from 1989 to 2006 and had two daughters during their 17-year relationship.

They welcomed a baby girl named Taylor in 1990, followed by another girl named Hayley in 1992, before filing for divorce due to "irreconcilable differences".

The Baywatch star shares Taylor and Hayley with his ex-wife. Picture: Getty

Pamela's youngest daughter Hayley Hasselhoff, 32, has also paid tribute to her late mother since her tragic passing, sharing a tearjerking post on social media dedicated to the star.

Posting a throwback snap of her parents on Instagram, thought to be taken at Universal Studios Hollywood, she simply captioned the photo with a white heart.

Hayley Hasselhoff paid tribute to her late mother on social media. Picture: Instagram

Pamela was best known for portraying cafe owner Kaye Morgan in the popular lifeguard series Baywatch, alongside David, who famously played beach hunk Mitch Buchannon.

She also featured in a string of TV shows and movies including Knight Rider, Sirens, Viper, Otherworld, Castle Rock, Missing and Cheers, and later appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.