David and Victoria Beckham fear Brooklyn has 'quit the family' after vow renewal snub

12 August 2025, 09:48

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows without his family present
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows without his family present. Picture: Instagram/Brooklyn Beckham/Getty

By Hope Wilson

After failing to invite David and Victoria Beckham to his vow renewal with wife Nicola Peltz, it appears that Brooklyn's 'feud' with his parents is still ongoing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's 'secret' vow renewal has reportedly caused a stir in the Beckham family as their 'feud' rages on.

Earlier this year rumours began swirling that there was an ongoing disagreement within the Beckham-Peltz family, with David and Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola at odds with his famous parents.

Now it looks like relations within the family are at an all-time low after Brooklyn and Nicola shared images from their vow renewal where none of the Beckhams were present, with his parents only reading about it on a US website.

In a further twist it appears that Nicola's father Nelson Peltz officiated the ceremony, which reportedly felt like a "kick in the teeth" for Victoria and David.

Nicola Peltz's father Nelson officiated their renewal ceremony
Nicola Peltz's father Nelson officiated their renewal ceremony. Picture: Instagram/Brooklyn Beckham

Now sources have revealed how the Beckhams are feeling about the snub, with an insider telling The Sun: "This was the final kick in the teeth for David and Victoria. Seeing Nelson having such a pivotal role at the ceremony was heartbreaking for David especially. Not one member of the 30-plus extended family knew about the wedding, or were invited.

"His grandparents are devastated too as Brooklyn has always been so close to them. At the original wedding, for example, Liberty - the daughter of Victoria’s sister, Louise — was a bridesmaid but even she has been cut off now. The rift runs far deeper than people realise."

The source added: "It feels cruel and spiteful. This is no longer a game. It has gone beyond all that. This is a family who feel they have lost their precious boy - and see no way back. Honestly, they are now questioning why he even wants to keep the ‘Beckham’ surname - will he revert to Peltz? August 2nd 2025 - is this the day Brooklyn formally declared himself no longer a part of the Beckham family? It certainly feels like it."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shared pictures of their vow renewal
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shared pictures of their vow renewal. Picture: Instagram/Brooklyn Beckham

Photographs of Nicola and Brooklyn's special day were posted on Instagram, however none of the Beckham clan have liked or commented on any of the posts.

Supposed issues within the Beckham family appear to have begun during the planning stages of Nicola and Brooklyn's wedding back in 2022, with Victoria and Nicola believed to have butted heads over the nuptials. Sources told Page Six at the time that Nicola deliberately left Victoria out of the planning process, saying: "She didn’t want Victoria involved at all and kept her in the dark. Communication was minimal."

The wedding reception also got off to a frosty star, with insiders telling the Daily Mail: "The top table was all Peltzes and it really felt as if the Beckhams were not at the forefront. There was a feeling that the wedding was all about the Peltz family, as you can imagine, as it was their house and their daughter and their son making the speeches."

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly fallen out with his parents David and Victoria
Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly fallen out with his parents David and Victoria. Picture: Getty

While this tension bubbled under the surface for years, things came to a head in 2024 when Brooklyn's brother Romeo announced his relationship with Kim Turnbull, who was rumoured to have dated Brooklyn in the past.

However in April 2025 Romeo denied the allegations and insisted his brother did not date Kim, however it appears the pair were friends back in 2017 and would regularly hang out together.

Since then neither Brooklyn nor Nicola have been seen with any of the Beckhams and have remained silent on social media regarding their 'feud'.

