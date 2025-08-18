David and Victoria Beckham's fresh heartache as details of Brooklyn's vow renewal speech are revealed

Brooklyn Beckham and his parents Victoria and David were not at his vow renewal to wife Nicola Peltz. Picture: Instagram/Brooklyn Beckham/Getty

By Hope Wilson

After Victoria and David Beckham didn't receive an invite to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's vow renewal, details of their son's emotional speech have been revealed.

David and Victoria Beckham are set to face fresh heartbreak after their son Brooklyn's vow renewal speech to his wife Nicola Peltz was revealed.

This comes after it was claimed the Beckham family and their friends were excluded from the celebration, while Nicola's 83-year-old father Nelson officiated the ceremony in front of the Peltz family.

Speaking about Brooklyn's speech, sources told The Mirror: "He spoke from the heart - and at the centre of his heart is Nicola who he loves very dearly, but also the Peltz family who have really stuck by his side."

They added: "He wanted to recognise them all, and was determined to do them all justice."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows. Picture: Instagram/Brooklyn Beckham

This latest snub comes after it was claimed there was a feud brewing between Brooklyn and his parents, with David and Victoria not being invited to the vow renewal seen as a "kick in the teeth" to the family.

Insiders told The Sun: "This was the final kick in the teeth for David and Victoria. Seeing Nelson having such a pivotal role at the ceremony was heartbreaking for David especially. Not one member of the 30-plus extended family knew about the wedding, or were invited.

"His grandparents are devastated too as Brooklyn has always been so close to them. At the original wedding, for example, Liberty - the daughter of Victoria’s sister, Louise — was a bridesmaid but even she has been cut off now. The rift runs far deeper than people realise."

The source added: "It feels cruel and spiteful. This is no longer a game. It has gone beyond all that. This is a family who feel they have lost their precious boy - and see no way back. Honestly, they are now questioning why he even wants to keep the ‘Beckham’ surname - will he revert to Peltz? August 2nd 2025 - is this the day Brooklyn formally declared himself no longer a part of the Beckham family? It certainly feels like it."

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly fallen out with his parents David and Victoria. Picture: Getty

This comes after Brooklyn's UK friends were reportedly not invited to the wedding, with insiders telling The Sun: "It seems like a real shutdown - Brooklyn has no contact with friends from his former life in the UK. Rocco, Selena, the Ramsay kids - none of them have even liked the wedding pics after Nicola posted, let alone commented to congratulate them.

"Things have gone very cold with his old friends - it's like the marriage to Nicola meant he started a whole new life with new people around him."It's really sad but clearly people have sensed a shift in his life and priorities. It's a bad look to be aligned with someone who is feuding with his parents so publicly."

Brooklyn Beckham is rumoured to have not invited his friends Jack and Tilly Ramsay to the wedding. Picture: Getty

However Brooklyn is said to be "heartbroken" as Nicola has been "painted as a viper" following the public backlash.

Sources told The Mirror: "It’s so rooted in misogyny that all of the heat for his parents not being invited is on Nicola. Everyone seems to forget that Brooklyn is an adult man and fully capable of speaking out. Nicola would have respected all that he chose. It breaks Brooklyn’s heart to see his wife being painted as this vixen and viper."