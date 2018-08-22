David Walliams beams as he is presented with a VERY rude birthday cake

22 August 2018, 10:35 | Updated: 22 August 2018, 10:59

david walliams

By Emma Gritt

The Britain's Got Talent judge was given a willy-shaped cake by his good friend Elton John to mark his 47th birthday.

David Walliams was presented with a VERY rude cake for his birthday - a willy-shaped sponge.

The dad-of-one posted a picture of the cheeky bake to his Twitter account, telling fans it was a present from his pals Elton John and David Furnish. 

Someone else impressed by the Rocket Man singer's baking skills was Elizabeth Hurley, 53, who could be seen photobombing the picture in the background. 

Read more: Inside David Walliams' £5.3m mansion that used to belong to Noel Gallagher 

David wrote: "My birthday cake. Thank you @eltonofficial & David Furnish. I am being photobombed by @ElizabethHurley."

The sweet snap has had almost 3,000 likes - but not everyone twigged what the flat phallic cake was.

One fan replied: "What a lovely looking dog biscuit!" with another adding: "I didn't realise you liked fish so much!"

For one fan, the cake was plane shaped. They said: "Great photo of a jumbo jet!!"

"What's wrong with a Colin the Caterpillar?" asked one follower.

