Davina McCall admits brain tumour 'changed her relationship' with partner Michael Douglas

17 February 2025, 11:55

Davina McCall has revealed how her relationship changed after her brain tumour diagnosis
Davina McCall has revealed how her relationship changed after her brain tumour diagnosis. Picture: Instagram/Davina McCall/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Following her brain tumour diagnosis, Davina McCall has credited her boyfriend Michael Douglas for helping her through this tough time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Davina McCall, 57, has revealed how her relationship with Michael Douglas, 49, changed after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year.

The My Mum, Your Dad host spoke on her Begin Again podcast about the differences she'd noticed in her partnership following her heath woes.

Davina stated: "I think it has been the most testing time for him, ever, to see me, who is normally 'Mrs in control of everything'."

She continued: "I mean, beforehand, with the fear and everything brought us really, really, really close together."

Davina McCall and her partner Michael Douglas have dated for years
Davina McCall and her partner Michael Douglas have dated for years. Picture: Instagram/Davina McCall

Davina added: "But I think the first month for him in hospital was so painful and difficult and hard, and that WhatsApp group was his therapy, his saving grace, like I don't know what he would've done without it.

"The amazing thing about him as a man, is that he's everything. He's strong, he's soft, he's funny, he's serious, he's really smart and super silly."

Michael Douglas has been supporting Davina McCall since his diagnosis
Michael Douglas has been supporting Davina McCall since his diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

This moving moment comes after Davina announced she had been diagnosed with a "very rare" colloid cyst that only affects three in a million people.

Her partner Michael was by her side the whole time, posting on Davina's Instagram shortly after the former Big Brother presenter had undergone surgery.

He wrote: "Hey everyone. Michael here. @davinamccall will be “off grid” for a bit while she recovers from this brain operation.

"She is in great shape and in very good hands. I’ll I do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested.

"I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love ❤️ . The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone. Michael xxx"

Davina McCall has thanked Michael Douglas for his support
Davina McCall has thanked Michael Douglas for his support. Picture: Alamy

Since revealing her diagnosis Davina's tumour has been successfully removed, with The Masked Singer judge posting a tribute to Michael thanking him for his support.

Davina began: "Hey!!! Thank you. For the messages. It’s meant the world.

"Just want to thanks @mdlondon, who gets best boyfriend ever award. Voted for by me and everyone that knows us. Also … best mum ever award goes to @gabbamccall. Thank you mumma. For being best grandma and mumma ever.

"I am feeling much better. Had a great nights sleep in my own bed. Have a couple of sleeps during the day which keeps my brain clear … slowly slowly… Huge gratitude, and love for the world and my life and the beautiful people in it. Thank you to all my friends. You are the best.

"Thank you to @clevelandclinic and my amazing neurosurgeon. Kevin. I love you. Thank you Sydney, Sarah, and all the amazing beautiful souls that cared for me. Get used to this. It’s going to be pouring out of me."

