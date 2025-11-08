Davina McCall reveals successful surgery after breast cancer diagnosis in emotional video

8 November 2025, 13:28

Davina McCall announces she was diagnosed with breast cancer
Davina McCall announces she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture: Getty/Davina McCall/Instagram

By Tom Eames

Davina McCall has announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer six weeks ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British TV and radio icon confirmed on social media that she has undergone successful surgery after discovering a lump in her breast while on the set of The Masked Singer.

Davina, 58, explained on Instagram on Saturday (November 8) how the disease had been caught "very very early" but would still need radiotherapy.

She said that she wanted to update everyone in order to help others, in a similar way to when doctors operated on her benign brain tumour last year.

Davina said that she first discovered the lump while on the set of the ITV singing show, before also seeing a sign in the toilets at the Lorraine studios.

She said: "I just wanted to tell you I have had breast cancer, I found a lump a few weeks ago and it came and went.

"But then when I was filming The Masked Singer, the show Lorraine put signs on the back of their toilet doors saying 'check your breasts' and every time I went for a wee I did that, and it was still there.

"So I underwent a biopsy and it was indeed breast cancer and I had it taken out in a lumpectomy nearly three weeks ago."

Davina also discussed the results of her surgery, and how doctors had now given her the all clear.

"It was very very small so I got it very very early, which is incredibly lucky, but I am so relieved that I have had it removed and that it hasn't spread".

She also thanked the doctors and nurses, as well as her family and fiancé Michael Douglas.

"I was very angry when I found out, but I let go of that and I feel in a much more positive place now".

Davina McCall surprises Jamie Theakston!

She captioned the clip: "The message here, is know your boobs. Notice any changes. Don’t procrastinate. Get your free checkups. And never ignore a niggle. Sending out huge love".

In September, Davina fought back tears when she talked about her brain tumour journey on Loose Women. She announced in November 2024 that she had been diagnosed with a colloid cyst, a rare type of benign brain tumour.

After a six-hour operation to remove the 14mm cyst from her brain, she confirmed that she was cancer-free.

Everyone at Heart and Global sends Davina our love and support.

