Who are James Van Der Beek's wife and children?

12 February 2026, 11:37

James Van Der Beek is survived by his beautiful wife and children
James Van Der Beek is survived by his beautiful wife and children. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Dawson Creek star James Van Der Beek sadly passed away in February 2026 but who are his wife and kids? Here's everything you need to know about his large and loving family including names and ages.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On February 11th 2026, it was confirmed actor James Van Der Beek had sadly died after he lost his battle with cancer aged 48.

Upon hearing the heartbreaking news, showbiz colleagues, friends, family and the whole of the internet began sending their well-wishes to the Dawson's Creek star's wife and children.

His wife Kimberley Van Der Beek confirmed the sad news on Instagram and wrote: "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.

"There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

So who are James Van Der Beek's wife and children? Here's everything you need to know.

The Dawson's Creek actor was happily married to producer Kimberley
The Dawson's Creek actor was happily married to producer Kimberley. Picture: James Van Der Beek/Instagram

Who is Dawson Creek star James Van Der Beek's wife?

James was happily married to Kimberley Van Der Beek. The couple met in 2009 in Israel, not long after his first marriage ended.

Just six months after they first met, James and Kimberley were living together and already expecting their first baby. In August 2010, they got married in Israel, the place where it all begun.

The pair spent most of their time raising their young family in LA but in 2020 they confirmed they had moved to Texas following a number of big life events including miscarriages, COVID-19 and a health scare for Kimberley.

Although a busy mother, Kimberley also pursued a career in TV producing and had a successful podcast with Peggy Romero called the Bathroom Chronicles.

Who are James Van Der Beek's children?

James and Kimberley created a beautiful family of six children - four daughters and two sons.

A dedicated father, he was always happy to share his wins and struggles when it come to parenting with him and his wife also being very open about their child losses too.

James and Kimberley's children are:

Olivia Van Der Beek, aged 15

The oldest of the Van Der Beek brood is Olivia who has already began her own career in showbiz.

She made her TV debut in 2024, before James revealed his bowel cancer diagnosis. Olivia appeared on We Are Family, a game show where one member of a celebrity's family sings onstage and the judges must guess their famous relative.

Joshua Van Der Beek, aged 13

Two years after the arrival of his sister, the couple welcomed their first son Joshua at home.

Following his birth, James admitted he couldn't believe how different their personalities could be so early on. At the time he said: "The biggest surprise is how different they are right out of the gate. They come out with their own thing. My son's a thinker. You can tell already."

James Van Der Beek had six children with his wife
James Van Der Beek had six children with his wife. Picture: James Van Der Beek/Instagram

Annabel Leah Van Der Beek, aged 12

Not long after Joshua, Kimberley and James welcomed baby number three. He described her as their "easiest baby" yet.

He's often praised her love of adventure and being different (she had a bold haircut at just five years old) as well as her kindness.

Emilia Van Der Beek, aged 9

Born at their home in LA, Kimberley and James welcomed daughter number three.

On her first birthday, James did the cutest Instagram post that read: "One year ago today, I got to meet this sweet, determined, magical little soul."

Gwendolyn Van Der Beek, aged 7

Gwendolyn was the last Van Der Beek baby to be born in their LA home before they moved to Texas.

James thanked his newest arrival for awakening another side to him as he admitted becoming a dad to four girls had made him rethink masculinity a lot.

Jeremiah Van Der Beek, 4

Their second son arrived peacefully at their ranch in Texas and this was a pregnancy they kept more private following some pregnancy losses.

Jeremiah's arrival left them "humbled and overjoyed" and they said all the chaos was worth it to see their "tribe" looking after one another.

