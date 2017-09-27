Dec Lends Support As Ant Is Spotted WITHOUT His Wedding Ring

By Rume Ugen

42-year-old Dec was pictured heading to Ant's house alongside wife, Ali Astall amid reports Ant's marriage to wife, Lisa Armstrong is on the rocks.

Declan Donnely has been to visit his best friend Ant McPartlin for the first time since his TV partner was pictured without his ring amid reports his marriage to wife, Lisa Armstrong is on the rocks.

Ant made headlines over the weekend when he was spotted without his wedding ring walking his dog near home in South West London on Saturday, despite wearing it while shopping on Friday.

Speculation around Ant's marriage has reached fever pitch after it was reported he put his wife "through hell" during his battle with addiction to prescription drugs following a knee op, which saw him admit into rehab over the summer.

According to reports, the time spent apart while recovering took it's toll on their marriage and despite the pair being reunited in August, Lisa is still finding it hard to come to terms with what she was put through.

A source close to the Strictly Come Dancing make up artist told The Daily Star: "She’s had a rough year. And she’s made it clear it’s because of Ant."

"They’ve hardly been seen in public together since he came back from rehab a month ago. Lisa has really thrown herself into work at Strictly. She’s having lots of banter with the stars. But Ant isn’t mentioned much."

This has been revealed as the pair are about to spend time apart due to work commitments. Lisa will remain in London for Strictly Come Dancing while Ant will be jetting off to Australia in November for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Ant hasn't shied away from the fact his breakdown has impacted wife Lisa and admitted to The Sun after he left rehab:

"‘I’ve put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you. I’m very sorry about the effect it has on partners. This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage."

"All I can say at the moment is that she’s been amazing — fantastic throughout."

The presenter has been cutting a solemn figure as of late but appeared to be on the mend after his recent stint in rehab alongside his trusty dog Harley earlier this month.

The Geordie star has recently been discharged from rehab and ITV have even confirmed he will be returning alongside his TV partner in crime Declan Donnelly to host I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

But when he was spotted out and about near his London home walking dog Harley, many fans were quick to point out Ant's knee brace from the botched operation which caused the addiction.

After he left rehab he revealed how his dog Harley helped massively during the recovery process.

Picture: FameFlynet

He said: "They allowed him to come into rehab after I’d done a month working with the team. I missed him so much."

“It was decided not to see your spouse because you’re not meant to. But I made quite an impassioned plea to get my dog in."

“He stayed over for a couple of nights and lifted everybody’s spirits. The following month was more plain sailing after that.”

He entered a rehab facility in June after struggling with addiction for two years post operation and was open to fans about his battle and admitted he was overwhelmed by support from fans.