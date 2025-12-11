Simon Cowell's new Netflix boyband December 10 revealed

11 December 2025, 12:42

Simon Cowell has built his career on discovering and shaping global music acts, most famously through The X Factor.
By Giorgina Hamilton

Here is everything you need to know about Simon Cowell's new Netflix boyband December 10 members Hendrik Christoffersen, Cruz Lee-Ojo, John Fadare, Nicolas Alves, Josh Olliver, Danny Bretherton and Sean Hayden.

Running from 2004 to 2018, Simon Cowell's ITV show helped launch the careers of artists like Little Mix, Leona Lewis, and arguably his biggest success story to date — One Direction. Formed on The X Factor in 2010, One Direction went on to sell millions of records worldwide, sell out arenas, and become a defining pop act of the 2010s.

Now, Simon has taken that talent-spotting legacy into a new era with The Next Act, a Netflix series that documents his search for the next major pop group. The result of that nationwide search is a brand-new seven-piece boyband called December 10, a group the mogul hopes will dominate the charts much like One Direction did.

Simon unveiled December 10 following the conclusion of The Next Act, which premiered on Netflix on Wednesday (December 10, 2025). Handpicked alongside a trusted team of industry figures — including hitmakers Pete Waterman, Savan Kotecha, and Kamille — the seven members of December 10 are now poised to begin their journey in the music world.

The band made their public debut at a launch event in London’s Ham Yard Hotel, photographed on the red carpet and rubbing shoulders with celebrities like Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon and former Strictly Come Dancing star Bruno Tonioli.

The members chose the name December 10 to mark the exact moment they consider the band to have been born.

Who are the Members of December 10?

Nicolas Alves, 16 (London / Lisbon)

Nicolas stood out early in the audition process, with judges comparing him to “a young George Michael.”

Originally from London and now based in Lisbon, he brought stage experience from Junior Eurovision.

On pursuing music, he told Simon, “When it comes to music I am very serious. It's what I want to do, it's what I've always wanted to do. Of course you have to have fun with it, but to a certain degree it has to be taken seriously too.”

Cruz Lee-Ojo, 19 (Uxbridge, London)

Cruz impressed the panel with his performance of Paul Russell’s 'Lil Boo Thang'.

With previous stage experience playing a young Michael Jackson in Motown: The Musical, he emphasized his commitment to success: “I work hard every day and try to get to a good place in life where I can treat my family and make them proud.”

Hendrik Christoffersen, 19 (Walsall, Birmingham)

Spotted on TikTok, Hendrik made an immediate impact in auditions.

Hailing from the same hometown as Pete Waterman, he connected instantly with the judges. Known for his guitar skills and infectious enthusiasm, he vowed to give the process “100 per cent charge.”

John Fadare, 17 (Rochester, Kent)

A former choir boy, John showed his versatility with a performance of Shawn Mendes’s 'There’s Nothing Holding Me Back'.

Reflecting his passion for performing, he said: “I love sharing music with people and creating it with other people…”

At the launch event, he revealed the group has already been in the studio and filmed their first music video.

Danny Bretherton, 16 (Chorley, Lancashire)

Danny wowed judges with his rendition of 'Lose Control' by Teddy Swims.

At his audition, he spoke openly about his past challenges, including being expelled from school, and how determined he is to make music his future.

“I really struggle at school and feel like it's something I really want to do…” he shared.

Josh Olliver, 17 (Chorley, Lancashire)

Danny’s long-time friend, Josh, also earned a spot in the group despite a rocky audition on 'As Long as You Love Me' by the Backstreet Boys.

After stumbling over lyrics, he told the judges singing for them felt: “good.” His natural talent impressed Cowell enough to secure him a place in December 10 alongside his friend Danny.

Sean Hayden, 19 (Dublin, Ireland)

Sean brought his lifelong passion for music to the audition, performing Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things. Reflecting on his ambitions, he explained: “I’ve been singing and playing instruments since I was a kid…” Pete Waterman reportedly said he wanted to say yes to Sean’s audition after just 10 seconds.

