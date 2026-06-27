Who is Declan Rice's girlfriend Lauren and children? Their sweet history revealed

27 June 2026, 20:00

Declan Rice shares a quiet life with his long-term partner, Lauren Fryer
Declan Rice shares a quiet life with his long-term partner, Lauren Fryer. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Everything to know about Declan Rice's long-term girlfriend Lauren Fryer, their son Jude and how their teenage romance began.

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Declan Rice spends much of his career in the spotlight as one of England's biggest sport stars and is currently playing in the football World Cup 2026.

But away from packed stadiums and major tournaments, the midfielder shares a much quieter life with his long-term partner and girlfriend, Lauren Fryer.

Unlike many footballers' partners, Lauren has largely stayed out of the public eye, preferring to keep her family life private despite growing public interest in their relationship.

Here's everything to know about the Delcan and Lauren's sweet romance, their children and how they've dealt with intense public scrutiny.

Lauren is Declan's childhood sweetheart, with the pair first getting together as teenagers after growing up in Kingston-upon-Thames.
Lauren fryer is Declan Rice's childhood sweetheart, with the pair first getting together as teenagers . Picture: Getty
Declan Rice is currently playing in the World Cup 2026 for England
Declan Rice is currently playing in the World Cup 2026 for England. Picture: Getty

Who is Declan Rice's girlfriend and partner Lauren Fryer?

Lauren is Declan's childhood sweetheart, with the pair first getting together as teenagers after growing up in Kingston-upon-Thames.

Their relationship began in 2015, long before Declan became one of England's most recognisable footballers, and Lauren has supported him throughout his rise from promising youngster to Premier League and international star.

Today, the couple live together in London, while also owning a home in the area where they both grew up.

Although Declan regularly makes headlines for his performances on the pitch, Lauren has chosen to maintain a relatively low profile and rarely speaks publicly about their relationship.

How old is Lauren Fryer?

Lauren is 27 years old, making her the same age as Declan.

While her exact birthday has never been publicly confirmed, Declan was born on January 14, 1999.

Declan Rice and girlfriend Lauren have a child together
Declan Rice and girlfriend Lauren have a child together. Picture: Getty

Do Declan Rice and girlfriend Lauren have children?

Yes. The couple welcomed their son, Jude, on August 7, 2022.

Declan announced the happy news shortly after Jude's birth and later marked the occasion with a tattoo featuring his son's birth date alongside the Leo zodiac symbol, representing Jude's star sign.

Since becoming parents, both have kept much of their family life away from social media, occasionally sharing only small glimpses into life with their son.

Earlier this year, Lauren and Jude were seen celebrating with Declan on the pitch after Arsenal's victory over Crystal Palace, marking one of the family's first public appearances together in almost two years.

Declan's public declaration of love for Lauren

Despite largely avoiding the spotlight, Lauren found herself at the centre of widespread online abuse in 2024 after holiday photographs of the couple circulated online.

The abuse became so severe that Lauren deleted the content from her Instagram account after previously building a following of around 70,000 people.

Support quickly poured in from fans, while Declan publicly defended the woman he has been with since his teenage years.

"Lauren is the love of my life, and there is no one better for me," he said at the time.

Although Lauren's Instagram account remains active, it no longer contains the photos she once shared, and she has continued to keep her personal life largely private.

Declan Rice and girlfriend Lauren are the proud parents of son Jude
Declan Rice and girlfriend Lauren are the proud parents of son Jude. Picture: Getty

Are Declan and Lauren married?

Although they have been together for more than a decade and now share a son, Declan and Lauren are not married.

As of June 2026, the couple have not announced an engagement and have given no public indication that wedding plans are on the horizon.

Instead, they continue to keep much of their relationship to themselves – a rare approach in the world of high-profile football, where many partners regularly share their lives on social media.

Having built their relationship long before fame arrived, Lauren has remained one of Declan's biggest supporters throughout his career, while the couple continue to prioritise family life away from the spotlight.

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