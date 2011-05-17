Degree for John Barrowman

John Barrowman is to receive an honorary drama degree.

The actor and star of many a musical will be made an honorary Doctor of Drama by the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama (RSAMD) in July.

Barrowman was born in Glasgow before moving to the States with his family and studied musical theatre in San Diego.

That's seen him take centre stage in many West End shows, including Miss Saigon, The Phantom of the Opera and Sunset Boulevard.



The ceremonies will take place in the RSAMD in Glasgow on Tuesday July 5.