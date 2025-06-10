Who is Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams' famous footballer dad Gifton?

10 June 2025, 20:30

Dejon Noel-Williams' father Gifton is a famous football player
Dejon Noel-Williams' father Gifton is a famous football player. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

There's a new famous child in the Love Island villa as Gifton Noel-Williams' son Dejon is looking for his perfect partner.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island contestants often have famous parents, from Dani Dyer to Gemma Owen, Belle Hassan to Jack Keating, and now 2025 contestant Dejon Noel-Williams, 26, is the next nepo baby to take part in the show.

On June 9 fans watched as Dejon entered the villa alongside fellow contestants Sophie Lee, Harry Cooksley, Helena Ford, Shakira Khan and many more.

As we get to know more about the TV favourite, fans were delighted to know Dejon has a very famous relative in the form of his father Gifton Noel-Williams.

The former footballer has previously played for teams including Watford, Stoke City and Burnley before going on to begin his managerial career.

Dejon Noel-Williams is a contestant on Love Island
Dejon Noel-Williams is a contestant on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@dejonnoelwilliams

Speaking about his connection with his dad, Dejon said: "My dad being an ex-professional footballer, I’ve met all kinds of famous people through him.

"When I was younger it was weird because he was just my dad, but we’d go to a game and fans were asking for photos. I’ve met David Beckham, he was really nice."

Revealing how Gifton felt about him taking part in Love Island, Dejon said: "He's like my best friend, so he was happy with it. He knows me, he knows my heart. So he has nothing to worry about. He said: 'Just be yourself.'"

Gifton Noel-Williams is a former professional football player
Gifton Noel-Williams is a former professional football player. Picture: Alamy

Dejon also revealed that he shares a connection with a former islander –Tyrique Hyde– after the pair met through their fathers.

The 26-year-old explained: "My dad and his dad played for the same team, so they were like best friends.

"As we got older, [Tyrique and I] had similar interests, we played for the same teams and we played against each other at football."

Dejon Noel-Williams is pals with former Love Island star Tyrique Hyde
Dejon Noel-Williams is pals with former Love Island star Tyrique Hyde. Picture: Instagram/@tyriquehyde

Dejon appears to have followed in his dad's footsteps as he has embarked on his own career in football.

The Love Island favourite currently plays for Bedford Town and also represents the Grenada national team.

