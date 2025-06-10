Who is Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams' famous footballer dad Gifton?

On Air Now
10 June 2025
There's a new famous child in the Love Island villa as Gifton Noel-Williams' son Dejon is looking for his perfect partner.
Love Island contestants often have famous parents, from Dani Dyer to Gemma Owen, Belle Hassan to Jack Keating, and now 2025 contestant Dejon Noel-Williams, 26, is the next nepo baby to take part in the show.
On June 9 fans watched as Dejon entered the villa alongside fellow contestants Sophie Lee, Harry Cooksley, Helena Ford, Shakira Khan and many more.
As we get to know more about the TV favourite, fans were delighted to know Dejon has a very famous relative in the form of his father Gifton Noel-Williams.
The former footballer has previously played for teams including Watford, Stoke City and Burnley before going on to begin his managerial career.
Speaking about his connection with his dad, Dejon said: "My dad being an ex-professional footballer, I’ve met all kinds of famous people through him.
"When I was younger it was weird because he was just my dad, but we’d go to a game and fans were asking for photos. I’ve met David Beckham, he was really nice."
Revealing how Gifton felt about him taking part in Love Island, Dejon said: "He's like my best friend, so he was happy with it. He knows me, he knows my heart. So he has nothing to worry about. He said: 'Just be yourself.'"
Dejon also revealed that he shares a connection with a former islander –Tyrique Hyde– after the pair met through their fathers.
The 26-year-old explained: "My dad and his dad played for the same team, so they were like best friends.
"As we got older, [Tyrique and I] had similar interests, we played for the same teams and we played against each other at football."
Dejon appears to have followed in his dad's footsteps as he has embarked on his own career in football.
The Love Island favourite currently plays for Bedford Town and also represents the Grenada national team.