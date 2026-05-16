Delta Goodrem facts: Age, songs, husband, cancer battle and more revealed

Delta Goodrem is climbing the charts again as she competes at the Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Was Delta Goodrem married to Brian McFadden? Does she have any children? And what is her net worth? Here's everything you need to know about Australia's Eurovision entry.

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Delta Goodrem has already had a hugely successful career on TV and in the pop charts but it looks like she's set to add Eurovision Song Contest winner to her music CV.

Representing Australia in 2026, she is currently one of the biggest selling artists in her country and is keen to bring them out on top in the singing competition this weekend.

Away from her impressive singing career, she's also happily married to her husband and keeps herself extra busy songwriting, writing books as well as running her own production company.

So as Delta's profile soars across the globe, here's everything you need to know from her age, her most famous songs and her romantic history including her ex-husband.

Delta Goodrem has been in the public eye since she 15 years old. Picture: Getty

Who is Delta Goodrem?

Age: 41 (born on November 9 1984)

From: Sydney, Australia

Instagram: @deltagoodrem

Delta Goodrem was born and raised in Sydney where her love of performing - singing, acting, dancing and even piano lessons - dominated most of her childhood. She got her first public job as teenager Nina Tucker in Neighbours at just 16.

Delta's parents are Denis, who acted as her manager in the early years, and Lea who are now divorced. She also has a younger brother called Trent who is a head coach in the Australian football league.

What are Delta Goodrem's most popular songs?

With a record deal worth bragging about with Sony aged just 15, Delta has had an incredible career in the music business.

Not only has she written songs for talent such as Celine Dion, Michael Bolton and Olivia Newton-John, but she's also had plenty of success in the charts on her own. Her most popular songs include:

'Born To Try'

'Lost Without You'

'Believe Again'

'Wings'

'Hearts On The Run'

'Enough'

'Almost Here'

Delta is currently promoting her new single 'Eclipse' which she is performing at the Eurovision Song Contest.

What TV shows and movies has Delta Goodrem been on?

Music is Delta's favourite passion to indulge in but she's never shied away from a bit of TV work. She started as Nina in Neighbours, which she won newcomer awards for and has also done small movies such as Love Is In The Air and Hating Alison Ashley.

She famously has also been a judge on Australia's The Voice since 2012.

What is Delta Goodrem's net worth?

Thanks to her musical talents and roles in popular TV shows, Delta has amassed a nice £12million fortune

Did Delta Goodrem have cancer?

At 18 years old, Delta had to step away from her career after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. She underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy and made a complete recovery.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2025, Delta spoke about her cancer diagnosis and said: "It changed the trajectory of my life completely. The whole country was sitting outside my front door watching me and my family go through this thing the best we could."

Delta Goodrem married her boyfriend of nine years Matthew Copley. Picture: Getty

Delta Goodrem was engaged to Brian McFadden in 2011. Picture: Getty

Who is Delta Goodrem's husband and was she married to Brian McFadden?

Delta married her boyfriend of nine years, Matthew Copley, in June 2025 in Malta, the same place they got engaged two years earlier.

The couple got together in 2016 and are not only married but are also regularly working together on music. Matthew, also in the business, has co-written with Delta and often plays the guitar on stage with her when she performs. The couple don't have any children together yet.

One of Delta's most famous exes is her former fiancé Brian McFadden from Westlife. They were together from 2004-2011 after they met on the music circuit and performing the duet, 'Almost Here' together.

They released a joint statement in 2011 to confirm their split with Delta later admitting she wished she ended the relationship sooner.

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