Demi and Ashton to split?

Couple's marriage said to be on the rocks

They seem one of the strongest couples in Hollywood, but if reports are to be believed, not all is well in Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher's relationship.

Rumours started surfacing when Ashton was seen out with friends in Las Vegas the night before the couple's 6th wedding anniversary.

Furthermore Kutcher did not attend his wife's premiere of film "Five".

Moore too added fuel to the rumours writing on her Twitter account "When we are offended at any man's fault, turn to yourself & study your own failings. Then you will forget your anger. -Epictetus" which created speculation on what man might have upset the actress.