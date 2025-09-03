Demi Moore defends Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming amid backlash

3 September 2025, 15:17

Demi Moore has defended Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming
Demi Moore has defended Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Emma Heming has seen Bruce Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore speak out in her favour after receiving intense backlash following her tell-all interview.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Demi Moore has defended her ex-husband Brace Willis' wife Emma Heming after she received backlash for revealing her husband was now living in a separate home amid his dementia battle.

Emma revealed all during an interview with Diane Sawyer in which she spoke about the devastating reason Bruce was no longer living with her and their daughters, Mabel 13, and Evelyn, 11.

After revealing this news Emma then saw an onslaught of negative comments targeted at her. However Demi has now come to her defence saying she has done a "masterful job" when it comes to caring for Bruce.

The Ghost actress revealed on The Oprah Podcast: "There is no roadmap for how to deal with this, and obviously, being the ex-wife, even though our family is very connected, is an interesting position, and so much fell on Emma to really figure this whole thing out."

Despite their divorce Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are still friends
Despite their divorce Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are still friends. Picture: Getty

She added: "The most beautiful thing – and she talks about this in the book – was recognising the importance for caregivers that they have to take care of themselves, and that if they don't put that time into making sure that they're okay, then they can't show up for anyone else.

"I have so much compassion for Emma in this, being a young woman, there's no way that anybody could have anticipated where this was gonna go, and I really think she's done a masterful job.

"It's difficult. It's hard to see somebody who was so vibrant and strong and so directed shift into this other part of themself."

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming wed in 2009
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming wed in 2009. Picture: Getty

Demi continued: "But you know, my particular perspective is…I really always say it's so important just to meet them where they're at. Don't have an expectation of them needing to be who they were or who you want them to be, and when you do that, I find that there is an incredible sweetness and something that's soft and tender and loving.

"Really, the most important place for me is showing up and being present, just being present, because if you project where it's going it only creates anxiety. If you replay where it was and what you've lost, it only creates anxiety and grief."

She added: "When you stay present, there is so much, and there's still so much of him there. And it may not always be verbal, but it is beautiful given the givens."

Bruce Willis has a supportive family
Bruce Willis has a supportive family. Picture: Getty

This comes after Emma confessed that Bruce had moved into a home where he can receive full time care, telling Diane Sawyer: "It was one of the hardest decisions that I've had to make so far.

"But I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters. You know, he would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs."

She also revealed how she felt when Bruce's diagnosis was confirmed, stating: "I was so panicked, and I just remember hearing it, and just not hearing anything else. It was like I was free-falling."

