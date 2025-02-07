Demi Moore gives emotional update on Bruce Willis amid his dementia battle

7 February 2025, 13:45

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis still share a close relationship despite being divorce
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis still share a close relationship despite being divorce. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Following his dementia diagnosis, Demi Moore has provided support to her ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Demi Moore, 62, has given fans an update on her relationship with ex-husband Bruce Willis, 69, amid his dementia battle.

As the former couple share three daughters and a grandchild together, the A-list actors still share a close friendship. Demi also maintains a tight bond with Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis, 46, who often shares details of how her husband is coping.

Now in a new interview with Variety, The Substance star has opened up regarding their familial friendship, and how they've managed to remain cordial despite their split.

Demi started: "We will always be a family, just in a different form. For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love."

Bruce Willis has been supported by his family. Pictured with Rumer Willis, Tallulah Belle Willis, Demi Moore, Marlene Willis and Scout LaRue Willis
Bruce Willis has been supported by his family. Pictured with Rumer Willis, Tallulah Belle Willis, Demi Moore, Marlene Willis and Scout LaRue Willis. Picture: Getty

She continued: "I hope it’s encouraging for others to see that there’s a different way to do things. There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love."

The pair are parents to Rumer, 36, Scout, 33 and Tallulah, 31, whilst Bruce is father to Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with his wife Emma.

This isn't the first time Demi has opened up about her current relationship with Bruce, with the actress telling CNN in 2024: "What has been very important to me even from when Bruce and I separated and divorced, is the recognition that we're a family, and we'll always be a family just in a different form.

"And that form may kind of evolve and change, and there is a way in which we can all be in that form."

Despite their divorce Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are still friends
Despite their divorce Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are still friends. Picture: Getty

She went on to discuss Bruce's health, stating: "Given the givens, he's in a very stable place at the moment.

"And I've shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely: It's so important for anybody who's dealing with this to really meet them where they're at. And from that place, there is such loving and joy."

Demi and her daughters Rumer, Tallulah Belle and Scout LaRue, have supported Bruce since his diagnosis
Demi and her daughters Rumer, Tallulah Belle and Scout LaRue, have supported Bruce since his diagnosis. Picture: Getty

Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023 and revealed he would be retiring from acting.

His family released a statement which read: "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

