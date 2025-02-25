Demi Moore facts: Star's age, films, husband, children and career explained

Demi Moore has been an actress for over 40 years. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The Golden Globe winner shot to fame in the early 1990s – here we unpack Demi Moore's career and take a closer look at her personal life.

Demi Moore has enjoyed a glittering Hollywood career since shooting to stardom in the early 90s.

The American actress began her working life as a model but was catapulted into the spotlight when she starred opposite Patrick Swayze in the hit romantic movie, Ghost.

Fast forward to 2025 and the radiant star was awarded her first ever Golden Globe award for her portrayal of Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance, solidifying her iconic LA status.

Here, we take a closer look at the mother-of-three's most memorable performances, along with her high-profile marriages and famous children.

How old is Demi Moore and where was she born?

Demi Moore was born in Roswell, New Mexico, USA, on 11th November 1962.

She celebrated her 62nd birthday in 2024.

The Ghost actress endured a difficult family life growing up. Her biological father left her 18-year-old mother just before Demi was born, and she lost her step father to suicide when she was only a teenager.

Demi also revealed that her mum battled addiction and she often found herself looking after her, admitting to Drew Barrymore in a 2024 interview: "My parents did the best they could, my mom did the best she could with the level of consciousness and awareness that she had at the time but we were both more the parents to our parents."

The Ghost actress married Bruce Willis in 1987. Picture: Getty

Is Demi Moore married?

It seems Demi Moore is currently single, but the actress has famously been married three times.

She tied the knot to rock musician Freddy Moore in 1980, but the two split just five years later in 1985.

It was Bruce Willis who next caught her eye, with the pair first meeting at a film screening in July 1987.

Just a few months later, the lovebirds embarked on a trip to Las Vegas and joked about getting hitched, but when Bruce suggested they should do it for real, she agreed.

The pair wed in November that year and remained a couple for 13 years, welcoming three children in that time: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

Demi and Bruce divorced in October 2000 but have remained close friends and co-parents ever since, even integrating future partners into one big blended family.

Speaking of her parents' friendship, their daughter Rumer said she was thankful they worked so hard at being amicable.

She told People: "I'm incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them.

"I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different."

Demi, along with her children and the Die Hard actor's wife Emma, remain tight-knit to this day and work together to care for Bruce, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

Demi, then 40, married Ashton Kutcher, then 25, in 2005. Picture: Alamy

In 2005, Demi married US actor Ashton Kutcher.

The couple faced backlash from the public due to their 15-year age gap, but the Now and Then actress insisted their personalities were "in sync" from day one.

Six years later, the two announced they were separating following rumours of infidelity on Ashton's part.

At the time of the split, Demi said: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton.

"As a woman, a mother, and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life."

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis share three daughters together. Picture: Getty

Does Demi Moore have children?

Demi has three daughters: Rumer Glenn Willis (born 1988), Scout LaRue Willis (born 1991), and Tallulah Belle Willis (born 1994).

The award-winning actress shares her children with Hollywood royalty Bruce Willis, whom she was married to for over a decade.

All of her kids have followed in her starry footsteps, with Rumer, Scout and Tallulah becoming actors themselves, featuring in films including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Moonrise Kingdom and The Scarlet Letter.

In April 2023, her eldest daughter Rumer gave birth to a baby girl named Louetta, making Demi a grandmother.

What are Demi Moore’s most famous films?

Demi made her screen debut at the age of 18 in 1981 movie Choices, but her big break followed four years later when she secured a part in the 1985 film St Elmo’s Fire.

She starred alongside big names, most notably Rob Lowe and Andie MacDowell, which kickstarted her journey to fame.

In 1990, she blew moviegoers away in one of her most iconic roles to date. She played Molly – a grieving girlfriend searching for answers following the tragic murder of her partner Sam (Patrick Swayze) in supernatural romance movie Ghost.

Following its success in Hollywood, she snagged roles in a string of big blockbusters including A Few Good Men (1992), Indecent Proposal (1993), Now and Then (1995), Margin Call (2011), Feud: Capote vs the Swans (2024) and The Substance (2024).

Demi starred opposite Patrick Swayze in 1990 hit film Ghost. Picture: Alamy

When did Demi Moore win her Golden Globe award?

Demi may have been on the circuit for over 40 years, but her work was finally recognised by the Golden Globes on 5th January 2025.

The American actress won the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in satirical film The Substance.

She played Elisabeth Sparkle in the movie, which she branded "magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box and absolutely bonkers".

In her acceptance speech, the starlet confessed it was the first time she had ever won anything as an actor and admitted she was "humbled" and "so grateful" for the recognition.

Demi won Best Actress at the 2025 Golden Globes. Picture: Getty

Explaining why it meant so much to her, she said: "Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a "popcorn actress" and, at that time, I made that mean that this [award] wasn’t something that I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that."

She added that the comment had "corroded" her over time – until the script for The Substance landed in her lap.

"The universe told me that you’re not done," she continued. "In those moments when we don’t think we’re smart enough or pretty enough, or skinny enough or successful enough, or basically just not enough. I had a woman say to me, ‘Just know, you will never be enough. But you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.

"And so today I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me and for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong. Thank you so much."