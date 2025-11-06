Demi Moore and family gather to honour Bruce Willis with special dementia event

6 November 2025, 15:46

The special event, hosted by Soho Sessions, raised funds for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration
The special event, hosted by Soho Sessions, raised funds for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' bond is still strong as she celebrates his career.

Demi Moore attended a star-studded New York event celebrating Bruce Willis, as Hollywood gathered to honour the actor’s life and career amid his ongoing health battle.

The special event, hosted by Soho Sessions, raised funds for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration — a cause close to the Willis family following the actor’s diagnosis.

According to organisers, the evening was billed as a tribute “in celebration of our friend Bruce Willis,” featuring live performances and appearances from many of Bruce's long-time colleagues and friends.

Demi Moore, meanwhile, has continued to show her support, frequently visiting Willis and sharing updates with fans. Picture: Getty

Demi Moore, who was married to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000, has maintained a close friendship with her ex-husband and co-parents their three daughters: Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31.

Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, 47, also attended the event, greeting guests warmly while using crutches.

The model and author, who recently released a book on caregiving, opted for an understated black outfit and was seen chatting with attendees throughout the evening.

According to organisers, the evening was billed as a tribute “in celebration of our friend Bruce Willis.”. Picture: Instagram/TheSohoSessions

The gathering drew a host of Hollywood names including Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, Whoopi Goldberg, Michael J. Fox, Norah Jones, Keith Richards and Patti Hansen, along with their daughter Theodora.

The benefit comes as Willis’ family continues to navigate his declining health. The Die Hard star retired from acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication.

A year later, his family confirmed that the 70-year-old was living with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a degenerative brain disorder that impacts behaviour and speech.

Wife of Bruce Willis set to speak out

Since his diagnosis, Willis has been cared for by Emma at the family’s California home, where they live with their two daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

Speaking to Vogue Australia in October, Emma shared how their children were coping: “They grieve, they miss their dad so much. He’s missing important milestones — that’s tough for them. But kids are resilient.”

Demi Moore, meanwhile, has continued to show her support, frequently visiting Willis and sharing updates with fans.

In September she defended her ex-husband Bruce's wife Emma Heming after she received backlash for revealing her husband was now living in a separate home amid his dementia battle.

Demi Moore, who was married to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000, has maintained a close friendship with her ex-husband and co-parents their three daughters: Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31. Picture: Getty

Emma revealed all during an interview with Diane Sawyer in which she spoke about the devastating reason Bruce was no longer living with her and their daughters, Mabel 13, and Evelyn, 11.

After revealing this news Emma then saw an onslaught of negative comments targeted at her. However Demi has now come to her defence saying she has done a "masterful job" when it comes to caring for Bruce.

Demi has come to the defence of Bruce's wife Emma (pictured) saying she has done a "masterful job" when it comes to caring for Bruce. Picture: Getty

The Ghost actress revealed on The Oprah Podcast: "There is no roadmap for how to deal with this, and obviously, being the ex-wife, even though our family is very connected, is an interesting position, and so much fell on Emma to really figure this whole thing out."

She added: "The most beautiful thing – and she talks about this in the book – was recognising the importance for caregivers that they have to take care of themselves, and that if they don't put that time into making sure that they're okay, then they can't show up for anyone else.

"I have so much compassion for Emma in this, being a young woman, there's no way that anybody could have anticipated where this was gonna go, and I really think she's done a masterful job."

