Destiny's Child reform

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams reportedly paid a visit to Blue Ivy.

The pair were said to have wanted to show support for their former bandmate, Beyonce, and husband Jay-Z.

'They're still really close and the girls couldn't wait to see Blue,' an insider allegedly revealed. 'They started a little singsong and it was just like old times.'

The news follows reports that Beyonce and Jay-Z are already looking for a suitable school for their first child.

'Jay is keen on her following his New York footsteps and attending a top school there,' a source reportedly divulged.

'But Beyoncé is toying with a wholesome Southern upbringing,' added the source.

They will also find a super tutor-nanny to teach their child etiquette and at least three languages.'









