Diana Vickers talks love

Singer is dating Emma Watson's ex

Diana Vickers has opened up about her relationship with musician George Craig.

Craig, who is Harry Potter's Emma Watson's old flame, met Vickers at a party the first time.

"He was very persistent for about three months" said the 19 year old to More magazine "sending me lovely texts".

The pair however didn't get together until they bumped into each other again, months later at another party.

Diana has admitted that George does get jealous of the attention she receives from men.

"When men look at me he gets a bit like 'I don't like him looking at you like that!' But we're secure" she said "We're in a little bubble and we don't really look outside it".