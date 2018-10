Diana Vickers writes JLO/Iglesias duet

Vickers tweets about her involvement with song

Diana Vickers has revealed she was one of the writers on new Enrique Iglesias' song "Mouth 2 Mouth".

The singer tweeted ""I have some very exciting news - miss vickers has co written the new Enrique iglesias single "mouth 2 mouth" ft JLO!".

The song will appear on the re-issue of Iglesias' album Euphoria Reloaded, out on November 14.