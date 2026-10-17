Dianne Buswell facts: Dancer's age, height, career, partner and children revealed

Dianne Buswell is an Australian professional dancer who has become a showbiz star. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Dianne Buswell has rose to fame as a professional dancer and showbiz personality. Here's everything you need to know from her age, Instagram to family life with her partner and children.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dianne Buswell is an Australian professional dancer best known for her appearances on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

Having been part of the TV show since 2017, she has become a familiar face to viewers, both for her performances on the dance floor and her life away from the ballroom.

But who is Dianne's partner, does she have children and how did she become a professional dancer?

Here's everything you need to know about Dianne.

Dianne Buswell began dancing at the age of four, training in ballroom and Latin styles before competing internationally. Picture: Getty

Who is Dianne Buswell and how old is she?

Age: 37

From: Bunbury, Western Australia

Instagram: @diannebuswell

Dianne was born on May 6, 1989, in Bunbury, Western Australia. She grew up in Australia with her parents, Mark and Rina Buswell, and her two older brothers.

She began dancing at the age of four, training in ballroom and Latin styles before competing internationally.

Before becoming a professional dancer, Dianne also trained as a hairdresser, another passion she developed while growing up.

Dianne Buswell joined the British version of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. Picture: Getty

How did Dianne Buswell become famous?

Dianne first gained television experience competing on the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars.

She joined the British version of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, partnering with celebrities including Reverend Richard Coles, YouTuber Joe Sugg and EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier.

She reached the final with Joe in 2018 and Bobby in 2023 before winning the competition in 2024 with comedian Chris McCausland.

Their victory was particularly memorable because Chris became the show's first blind contestant to lift the Glitterball Trophy.

How tall is Dianne Buswell?

Dianne is reportedly 5ft 3in (1.60m) tall.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg welcomed their first child, a son named Bowden Mark Richard Sugg, in March 2026. Picture: Getty

Who is Dianne Buswell's partner and boyfriend?

Dianne is in a relationship with YouTuber Joe Sugg, who rose to fame through his online videos. He is the younger brother of fellow YouTuber Zoella, whose real name is Zoe Sugg.

The couple met when they were paired together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

Although they did not win that series, they began dating later that year and have remained together ever since.

Does Dianne Buswell have children?

Dianne and Joe welcomed their first child, a son named Bowden Mark Richard Sugg, in March 2026.

They announced his arrival on social media, with the baby affectionately nicknamed Bowie.

Dianne has spoken about the transition to motherhood and the challenge of having her family based in Australia while raising her son in the UK.

What is Dianne Buswell's net worth?

Dianne Buswell's net worth is estimated at between £1 million and £1.5 million, although her exact wealth has not been publicly confirmed.

READ MORE: