Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg explain cute name as they welcome first baby

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have welcomed a beautiful baby boy. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

The Strictly Come Dancing couple are congratulated by Claudia Winkleman, Ashley Roberts and Gemma Atkinson as they reveal sweet pictures of their newborn son.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dianne Buswell has officially given birth to her first baby with boyfriend Joe Sugg.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, the Strictly Come Dancing professional and the influencer revealed the first photos of their newborn along with his special name.

Together, Diane and Joe wrote: "Never felt a love like it. Baby Bowden Mark Richard Sugg 16/03/26."

The smitten couple shared some special moments from their first few days together which includes cuddling with Dianne in a hospital bed and the moment they all went home together.

Joe Sugg revealed the proud moment he become a father. Picture: Joe Sugg/Instagram

Taking to Instagram stories, Dianne also explained how you pronounce his wonderful name as she wrote: "Bowden Sugg. Pronounced Bow like 'how' not Bow like 'row'... hopefully that makes sense."

The adorable announcement caught the attention from thousands of their followers including their celebrity pals.

Claudia Winkleman wrote: "He’s amazing. Sending so much love to the three of you."

Heart's Ashley Roberts sent her well wishes: "Aww congrats xx."

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell explained their cute baby name. Picture: Dianne Buswell/Instagram

And Gemma Atkinson added: "Baby boy Bowden! Congratulations."

Dianne and Joe met when they were coupled up in 2018's Strictly making it all the way to the final together.

They currently live in their beautiful home in Brighton where they plan to raise their family. They also often travel back to Dianne's home in Australia.

READ MORE: