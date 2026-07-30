Dianne Buswell discusses emotional recovery from birth of son Bowden

30 July 2026, 16:16

Dianne Buswell has documented her recovery post birth
Dianne Buswell has documented her recovery post birth. Picture: Dianne Buswell/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

The professional dancer and Youtube star Joe Sugg welcomed their first son together, Bowden Mark Richard Sugg. Here's what his name really means and how she recovered after birth.

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Dianne Buswell and long term boyfriend Joe Sugg welcomed their first son together in March 2026.

Taking to social media, the professional dancer and TV star confirmed the safe arrival of her baby and unveiled his special and unique name. She wrote alongside her YouTube star boyfriend: "Never felt a love like it. Baby Bowden Mark Richard Sugg 16/03/26."

Now, talking on the Oxydise podcast, she revealed exactly what it was like recovering from her c-section after a difficult labour with her baby boy.

She said: "I just burst into tears. The pain of having to sit up and trying to manoeuvre myself out of bed was just unbearable.

Dianne Buswell and boyfriend Joe Sugg welcomed their first baby in March 2026
Dianne Buswell and boyfriend Joe Sugg welcomed their first baby in March 2026. Picture: Dianne Buswell/Instagram

"My number one thing is how am I gonna recover and am I going to be able to dance again."

Dianne spoke about how oxygen and red light therapy played a part in helping her heal.

She said: "I would definitely say that implementing these things has been a real game changer for me."

Upon the arrival of their son Bowden, both Dianne and Joe confirmed the pronunciation and have also revealed the exact reason behind the special moniker.

They have previously revealed 'Bowden' comes from the village partner Joe and his famous sister Zoe Sugg grew up in.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg met while competing together on Strictly Come Dancing
Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg met while competing together on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Dianne Buswell/Instagram

She said Bowden Hill was where the siblings were born and is located in Wiltshire. Bowden's middle name Mark is from her dad while Richard is a tribute to Joe's late grandfather.

Dianne and Joe have been super proud parents ever since the arrival of their baby boy, often sharing him and his milestones on social media.

She confirmed earlier this summer she would be returning to her role as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing in the autumn as she officially returns from maternity leave.

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