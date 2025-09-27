Dianne Buswell pregnancy details revealed including due date, gender and more

Dianne Buswell and boyfriend Joe Sugg confirmed they were expecting their first baby together. Picture: Dianne Buswell/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Professional dancer Dianne Buswell has confirmed she's pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Joe Sugg. Here's all the latest pregnancy and baby news as she returns to our TV screens.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dianne Buswell confirmed she was pregnant with her first child in September as she made the announcement on Instagram with her long-term boyfriend Joe Sugg.

Pretending to be artists, the Strictly Come Dancing professional and the Youtube star presented a stickman drawing of them holding their new child's hand in 2026 which of course, saw them flooded with messages of congratulations.

Now, back on the dance floor for Strictly, Dianne will not only be waltzing with new celebrity partner Stefan Dennis, she will also be debuting her baby bump.

So when is Dianne's baby due? And is she expecting a boy or a girl? Here's all the baby news you need including how she fought back against backlash.

When is Dianne Buswell's due date?

Like most celebrities, Dianne and boyfriend Joe have so far kept the exact due date a secret but we do know they're arriving in 2026.

The happy couple also confirmed the gender of their unborn baby meaning she must be around four months pregnant. With this in mind, baby Sugg will be due in the late winter/early spring.

What's the gender of Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's baby?

Not keeping us guessing over the sex of their baby, they confirmed they would be expecting a boy in the new year.

Their Instagram announcement read: "Our little baby boy. We cannot wait to meet you."

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg confirmed they're expecting a baby boy in 2026. Picture: Dianne Buswell/Instagram

Why did Dianne Buswell have to deal with pregnancy backlash?

Upon returning to Strictly Come Dancing 2025 and being given a celebrity partner, it seems the professional became the recipient of some strong online opinions. While many are happy for her and Joe, some thought she shouldn't be on the dance floor.

Taking to social media to make a statement, she wrote: "I can't believe in 2025 things like this are still being said.

"Women's bodies are incredible and I don't actually think some people realise that. This will show all of those people who believe this weird, twisted notion that women should hide away when they're carrying a baby that women are capable of so much more."

Dianne will be the first pregnant person to compete on the show.

How did Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg meet?

For those who don't know, Dianne and Joe struck up a romance while competing on Strictly together in 2018.

They made it to the finals together but were beaten by Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley.

READ MORE: