Emmy’s viewers shocked as director PROPOSES during romantic acceptance speech

18 September 2018, 08:09

Emmy Awards, proposal, Glenn Weiss

Weiss had been given an Emmy Award for his efforts on the Academy Awards, however, he took the moment to make a romantic statement about his girlfriend.

Director Glen Weiss was hailed the real winner of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards after he got down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend Jan Svendsen during his acceptance speech on Sunday night.

Taking to the stage to accept an award, the -year-old director said: "Jan, you are the sunshine in my life, and mom was right, don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife."

The star-studded crowd in the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles quickly erupted into cheers and applause, while his other-half Swvensden looked on in disbelief before making her way to the stage.  

Weiss, who revealed his heartache after his mother died two months ago, then got down on one knee and gave her ring, adding: “I want to put this ring that my mom wore on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above," he said. "Will you marry me?" 

Credit: Getty

Its safe to say the crowd was left emotional at the romantic moment, with many in the audience left with shocked faces and some even spotted wiping tears from their eyes.

Fans swiftly took to Twitter express their shock and joy, with some finding actress Leslie Jones' reaction the most relatable. 

Elsewhere, The Emmy’s wasn’t void dramatic moments as Thandie Newton dropped the F-bomb live on television after picking up a gong for her role in Westworld. 

The 45-year-old actress, who won the Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, left also left jaws dropped when she said the profanity while expressing her shock at winning.

"I don't even believe in God, but I'm going to thank her tonight," she said before adding: "I am so f***ing blessed to work with the people I have gotten to work with." 

Other big wins on the night, included British actress Claire Foy who picked up the coveted Best Actress Award for her critically acclaimed role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. While The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel was the biggest show of the night, after scooping up five awards. 

WINNERS OF THE 70th PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS 2018

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler, Barry 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series 

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series 

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy 

Bill Hader, Barry 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie 

Merritt Wever, Godless 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie 

Jeff Daniels, Godless 

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie 

William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, USS Callister (Black Mirror) 

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie 

Ryan Murphy, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie 

Regina King, Seven Seconds 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie 

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story 

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special 

John Mulaney, Kid Gorgeous 

Oustanding Directing for a Variety Special 

Glenn Weiss, Oscars 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series 

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series 

Thandie Newton, Westworld 

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series 

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, The Americans 

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series 

Stephen Daldry, The Crown 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series 

Matthew Rhys, The Americans 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series 

Claire Foy, The Crown 

Best reality Competition Series 

RuPaul's Drag Race 

Best variety Sketch Series 

Saturday Night Live 

Best Variety Talk Series 

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 

Outstanding Limited Series 

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story 

Outstanding Comedy Series 

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 

Outstanding Drama Series 

Game of Thrones

