Emmy’s viewers shocked as director PROPOSES during romantic acceptance speech

18 September 2018, 08:09
Weiss had been given an Emmy Award for his efforts on the Academy Awards, however, he took the moment to make a romantic statement about his girlfriend.
Director Glen Weiss was hailed the real winner of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards after he got down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend Jan Svendsen during his acceptance speech on Sunday night.
Taking to the stage to accept an award, the -year-old director said: "Jan, you are the sunshine in my life, and mom was right, don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife."
Watch Glenn Weiss' live #Emmys proposal: "You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife" https://t.co/m8AnfBZeTL pic.twitter.com/88kXchEeqq— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2018
The star-studded crowd in the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles quickly erupted into cheers and applause, while his other-half Swvensden looked on in disbelief before making her way to the stage.
Weiss, who revealed his heartache after his mother died two months ago, then got down on one knee and gave her ring, adding: “I want to put this ring that my mom wore on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above," he said. "Will you marry me?"
Credit: Getty
Its safe to say the crowd was left emotional at the romantic moment, with many in the audience left with shocked faces and some even spotted wiping tears from their eyes.
Fans swiftly took to Twitter express their shock and joy, with some finding actress Leslie Jones' reaction the most relatable.
WE ARE ALL LESLIE JONES AT THAT PROPOSAL#Emmys pic.twitter.com/s2rQweZSV4— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) September 18, 2018
Glenn Weiss really made us have all the feels with this acceptance speech. It was down so low talking about his departed mom and then up so high with a proposal. YOU GO GLENN WEISS. #Emmys— Danielle Turchiano (@danielletbd) September 18, 2018
OMG THIS IS ACTUAL FOOTAGE OF HOW WE'RE HANDLING THIS PROPOSAL EMOTIONALLY RN #Emmys pic.twitter.com/RVXUE9rRXj— GIPHY Pop (@GiphyPop) September 18, 2018
Elsewhere, The Emmy’s wasn’t void dramatic moments as Thandie Newton dropped the F-bomb live on television after picking up a gong for her role in Westworld.
The 45-year-old actress, who won the Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, left also left jaws dropped when she said the profanity while expressing her shock at winning.
"I don't even believe in God, but I'm going to thank her tonight," she said before adding: "I am so f***ing blessed to work with the people I have gotten to work with."
THANDIE NEWTON CARRIES WESTWORLD.— Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) September 18, 2018
This award is much-deserved. #Emmys
credit: @TelevisionAcad pic.twitter.com/PcTylRbrEt
Other big wins on the night, included British actress Claire Foy who picked up the coveted Best Actress Award for her critically acclaimed role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. While The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel was the biggest show of the night, after scooping up five awards.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Merritt Wever, Godless
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
Ryan Murphy, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
John Mulaney, Kid Gorgeous
Oustanding Directing for a Variety Special
Glenn Weiss, Oscars
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, The Americans
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Stephen Daldry, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Best reality Competition Series
RuPaul's Drag Race
Best variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
Best Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Limited Series
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Drama Series
Game of Thrones