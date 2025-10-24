Truth behind Dirty Dancing's iconic lift scene: 'We never rehearsed it'

Since its release in 1987, the movie has captivated generations, becoming a beloved classic that still sparks endless rewatches and dance-floor imitations. Picture: SEAC/Lionsgate

By Giorgina Hamilton

How Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, and choreographer Kenny Ortega created one of cinema’s most unforgettable moments—without a single rehearsal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Few films have achieved the enduring blend of romance, dance, and nostalgia like Dirty Dancing.

Since its release in 1987, the movie has captivated generations, becoming a beloved classic that still sparks endless rewatches and dance-floor imitations.

Its quotable lines, iconic soundtrack, and the famed lake-lift finale have been replayed endlessly at parties, weddings, and slumber-party marathons.

Jennifer Grey, at age 26, embodied the teenage Baby with a raw, coming-of-age vulnerability, whereas Patrick Swayze, a classically trained dancer, brought Johnny Castle to life with grit and charisma.

"She was an untrained dancer, the lifts were actually big moments for her personally," said choreographer Kenny Ortega. Picture: Getty

The lift scene in Dirty Dancing remains one of the most iconic moments in film history. Picture: Getty

The lift scene in Dirty Dancing remains one of the most iconic moments in film history, however, what many don't know is that this memorable moment was achieved without prior rehearsal, relying solely on trust and chemistry between the two actors.

Before Dirty Dancing, Swayze had been forging his path through drama and dance, always aware of public perception.

As he reflected in a People interview: "Initially I thought [Dirty Dancing] was a little saccharine. But as Jennifer and I started connecting, you do start to feel magic happen."

Patrick Swayze may have arrived on set with years of professional dance training, while Jennifer Grey stepped into the role with no formal background — but that didn’t stop choreographer Kenny Ortega from turning the pair into something unforgettable on screen.

Watch the 'lift' lake scene from Dirty Dancing:

The Iconic Lift Scene In Dirty Dancing

"There was an undeniable chemistry," Kenny Ortega told People.

"We all became very good friends. We spent hours and hours together, both at work and off the set. We were very tight knit."

One of the toughest moments of filming was the now-famous lake sequence. "It was fall in North Carolina, and that water was really cold," Ortega recalled. "Jennifer actually got hypothermia."

On the notorious lake lift, Grey would later say: "I only did it on the day I shot it. Never rehearsed it, never done it since."

In another moment of honest reflection to E! News, she recounted her fear, yet captured its urgency: "If you’ve ever tried it, you’d understand what it means to do it. It was one of those game-day things.

"Patrick is the only one who really anyone should try it with, because he was just such a good ballet dancer."

Grey further shared with The Guardian, "I don’t know how all these people who reenact it have the guts to throw themselves into the arms of anyone other than Patrick Swayze. It’s insane."

As he reflected in a People interview: "Initially I thought [Dirty Dancing] was a little saccharine. But as Jennifer and I started connecting, you do start to feel magic happen.". Picture: SEAC/Lionsgate

Grey and Swayze both admitted that they clashed at times, yet Ortega insists that the friction translated directly into what audiences saw. Picture: SEAC/Lionsgate

Grey and Swayze both admitted that they clashed at times, yet Ortega insists that the friction translated directly into what audiences saw.

"Both of them brought so much every day," he said. "Sometimes, it was conflict; sometimes it was love. There was something there between the two of them that was unexplainable. They were human fireworks."

For Ortega, Swayze’s presence was the anchor that made the dances soar. "He had so much charisma," he remembered. "He was just so patient. A beautiful human being."

Grey, meanwhile, earned his admiration for her determination to rise to the challenge. "She worked very hard, and it showed," Ortega explained.

Watch the famous final scene from Dirty Dancing:

The Time of My Life - Dirty Dancing (12/12) Movie CLIP (1987) HD

"She was an untrained dancer, the lifts were actually big moments for her personally. She was aspiring to do them as an individual, not just as a character.

"She brought that to the role," he added. "Her reactions were so genuine and honest."

Interestingly, Grey and Swayze weren’t the only names linked to the project. Billy Zane and Val Kilmer were once considered for Johnny, while the role of Baby nearly went to Sarah Jessica Parker or Sharon Stone.

But choreographer Ortega has no doubt that the magic of Dirty Dancing relied on the casting as it stood, and despite the strain, their on-screen dynamic benefited from the tension between them.

Swayze later reflected on the influence the film had on his career: "Dirty Dancing taught me how to do a love scene. It’s not about a man and a woman jumping each other.". Picture: Getty

Few films have achieved the enduring blend of romance, dance, and nostalgia like Dirty Dancing. Picture: Getty

"It would have been a different film," he said.

"The chemistry would have been different. It wouldn’t have been what it was. I can’t imagine it with anyone but the two of them. It was magical."

Swayze later reflected on the influence the film had on his career: "Dirty Dancing taught me how to do a love scene. It’s not about a man and a woman jumping each other."

You can now stay at the actual Dirty Dancing holiday resort!

Decades later, Dirty Dancing endures not only as a film about dance and young love, but as a testament to the raw talent, dedication, and chemistry of its leads.

The movie's influence stretches across generations, proving that some stories – and some dance moves – are simply timeless.