Dirty Dancing set for re-make

Classic chic flick Dirty Dancing is being remade!

The 1987 film, which starred the late Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray, will have a whole new cast and more songs added from the 1960s.

The film's original choreographer Kenny Ortega - who also directed the Michael Jackson movie "This Is It" as well as "High School Musical" - will take charge of the new version which has not yet been cast.



The orginal film starred Jennifer Grey as a wealthy 1960s teen who falls in love with a dance instructor (Patrick Swayze) while spending the summer at a Catskills resort.



Ortega said, "The opportunity to direct Dirty Dancing is like returning home for me…. Patrick Swayze set the bar for men dancing in the movies as Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire did before him. I believe everywhere you look there is evidence that the talent is out there and I can’t wait to begin the process of discovering the next breakout triple-threats."



