Diversity SOUL tour 2026: Dates, venues, tickets and show details revealed

Diversity has announced a brand new tour for 2026. Picture: Diversity/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Dance troupe Diversity is embarking on a huge UK tour in 2026 – here are all the details, from how to buy tickets, to the full list of dates and venues.

Diversity has announced its SOUL tour will be sweeping the UK in 2026, with the dance troupe set to blow fans away with a cool new concept show that explores the digital age.

The 60-date tour will kick off on 11th February 2026 at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham and run all the way through spring, until it wraps in Essex on 9th May.

Ashley Banjo and his crew plan to travel across the UK and Ireland visiting a whopping 31 towns and cities, ending with a very special five-show residency in the group's hometown of Southend.

Here's everything you need to know about the contemporary show, from tour dates to tickets.

What dates and venues is Diversity touring in 2026?

England

11th February, 2026 – Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre

– Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre 12th February, 2026 – Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre

– Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre 13th February, 2026 – Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre

– Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre 14th February, 2026 – Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre

– Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre 18th February, 2026 – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

– Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre 20th February, 2026 – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

– Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre 21st February, 2026 – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

– Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre 23rd February, 2026 – Ipswich, Regent

– Ipswich, Regent 24th February, 2026 – Ipswich, Regent

– Ipswich, Regent 25th February, 2026 – Cardiff, New Theatre

– Cardiff, New Theatre 27th February, 2026 – Cardiff, New Theatre

– Cardiff, New Theatre 28th February, 2026 – Cardiff, New Theatre

– Cardiff, New Theatre 2nd March, 2026 – Bath, Bath Forum

– Bath, Bath Forum 3rd March, 2026 – Bath, Bath Forum

– Bath, Bath Forum 5th March, 2026 – Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre

– Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre 6th March, 2026 – Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre

– Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre 7th March, 2026 – Gateshead, The Glasshouse International Centre (2 shows)

– Gateshead, The Glasshouse International Centre (2 shows) 10th March, 2026 – Stockton, Stockton Globe

– Stockton, Stockton Globe 11th March, 2026 – Hull, Connexin Live

– Hull, Connexin Live 13th March, 2026 - Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall

- Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall 14th March, 2026 – Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall

– Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall 16th March, 2026 – Liverpool, Empire

– Liverpool, Empire 17th March, 2026 – Liverpool, Empire

– Liverpool, Empire 19th March, 2026 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

– Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall 20th March, 2026 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

– Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall 21st March, 2026 – Oxford, New Theatre

– Oxford, New Theatre 22nd March, 2026 – Oxford, New Theatre

– Oxford, New Theatre 24th March, 2026 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

– Portsmouth, Guildhall 25th March, 2026 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

– Portsmouth, Guildhall 27th March, 2025 – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre

– Eastbourne, Congress Theatre 28th March, 2026 – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre (2 shows)

– Eastbourne, Congress Theatre (2 shows) 30th March, 2026 – Guildford, G Live

– Guildford, G Live 31st March, 2026 – Guildford, G Live

– Guildford, G Live 1st April, 2026 – Swansea, Arena

– Swansea, Arena 2nd April, 2026 – Swansea, Arena

– Swansea, Arena 4th April, 2026 – Brighton, Brighton Centre (2 shows)

– Brighton, Brighton Centre (2 shows) 5th April, 2026 – Bournemouth, IC (2 shows)

– Bournemouth, IC (2 shows) 7th April, 2026 – Bristol, Beacon

– Bristol, Beacon 8th April, 2026 – Bristol, Beacon

– Bristol, Beacon 9th April, 2026 – London, Palladium

– London, Palladium 10th April, 2026 – London, Palladium

– London, Palladium 11th April, 2026 – London, Palladium

– London, Palladium 15th April, 2026 – Manchester, Opera House

– Manchester, Opera House 16th April, 2026 – Manchester, Opera House

– Manchester, Opera House 17th April, 2026 – Manchester, Manchester Opera House

– Manchester, Manchester Opera House 18th April, 2026 – Blackpool, Blackpool Opera House (2 shows)

– Blackpool, Blackpool Opera House (2 shows) 20th April, 2026 – York, Barbican

– York, Barbican 21st April, 2026 – York, Barbican

Scotland

23rd April, 2026 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre

– Glasgow, King’s Theatre 24th April, 2026 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre

– Glasgow, King’s Theatre 25th April, 2026 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre

– Glasgow, King’s Theatre 26th April, 2026 – Edinburgh, Playhouse (2 shows)

– Edinburgh, Playhouse (2 shows) 28th April, 2026 – Dundee, Caird Hall

Ireland

1st May, 2026 – Killarney, Gleneagle INEC Arena

– Killarney, Gleneagle INEC Arena 2nd May, 2026 – Dublin, Convention Centre (2 shows)

Northern Ireland

3rd May, 2026 – Belfast, Waterfront

England

6th May, 2026 – Southend on Sea, Cliffs Pavilion

– Southend on Sea, Cliffs Pavilion 7th May, 2026 – Southend on Sea, Cliffs Pavilion

– Southend on Sea, Cliffs Pavilion 8th May, 2026 – Southend on Sea, Cliffs Pavilion

– Southend on Sea, Cliffs Pavilion 9th May, 2026 – Southend on Sea, Cliffs Pavilion (2 shows)

SOUL marks the dance troupe's first tour since Supernova in 2024. Picture: Getty

How to buy Diversity SOUL tour tickets

Tickets for Diversity's UK and Ireland tour SOUL officially go on sale on Friday 28th February 2025 at 9.30am.

However, you can get presale tickets for the 2026 shows from Wednesday 26th 2025 at 9.30am via Ticketmaster.

Check out the dance troupe's Instagram account for more details.

Diversity won the 2009 series of Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Getty

What is Diversity's 2026 concept show SOUL about?

According to Diversity's announcement, the 2026 tour is "based around the technological advancements of artificial intelligence, what the future holds, and what it truly means to be human within the digital age".

A plug for the show reads: "The future is now. Humans have become plugged in and completely connected to a world full of Artificial Intelligence – A world in which it is hard to distinguish reality from fiction. AI has become so advanced it’s considered a life form of its very own.

'Is this the next stage in our evolution? What exactly have we created? What makes us human? ...SOUL."

Who is in Diversity?

The street dance group found fame when they won Britain's Got Talent in 2009, beating Susan Boyle to the crown.

Diversity currently consists of Ashley Banjo, Theo Mckenzie-Hayton, Adam Mckop, Kelvin Clark, Jordan Samuel, Shante Samuel, Starr Kiely, Georgia Lewis, Curtis Butler, Jordan Banjo, Sam Craske, Mitchell Craske, Perri Kiely, Warren Russell, Terry Smith and Nathan Ramsay.