Diversity SOUL tour 2026: Dates, venues, tickets and show details revealed

25 February 2025, 13:17 | Updated: 25 February 2025, 13:20

Diversity has announced a brand new tour for 2026.
Diversity has announced a brand new tour for 2026. Picture: Diversity/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Dance troupe Diversity is embarking on a huge UK tour in 2026 – here are all the details, from how to buy tickets, to the full list of dates and venues.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Diversity has announced its SOUL tour will be sweeping the UK in 2026, with the dance troupe set to blow fans away with a cool new concept show that explores the digital age.

The 60-date tour will kick off on 11th February 2026 at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham and run all the way through spring, until it wraps in Essex on 9th May.

Ashley Banjo and his crew plan to travel across the UK and Ireland visiting a whopping 31 towns and cities, ending with a very special five-show residency in the group's hometown of Southend.

Here's everything you need to know about the contemporary show, from tour dates to tickets.

What dates and venues is Diversity touring in 2026?

England

  • 11th February, 2026 – Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre
  • 12th February, 2026 – Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre
  • 13th February, 2026 – Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre
  • 14th February, 2026 – Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre
  • 18th February, 2026 – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre
  • 20th February, 2026 – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre
  • 21st February, 2026 – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre
  • 23rd February, 2026 – Ipswich, Regent
  • 24th February, 2026 – Ipswich, Regent
  • 25th February, 2026 – Cardiff, New Theatre
  • 27th February, 2026 – Cardiff, New Theatre
  • 28th February, 2026 – Cardiff, New Theatre
  • 2nd March, 2026 – Bath, Bath Forum
  • 3rd March, 2026 – Bath, Bath Forum
  • 5th March, 2026 – Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre
  • 6th March, 2026 – Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre
  • 7th March, 2026 – Gateshead, The Glasshouse International Centre (2 shows)
  • 10th March, 2026 – Stockton, Stockton Globe
  • 11th March, 2026 – Hull, Connexin Live
  • 13th March, 2026 - Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall
  • 14th March, 2026 – Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall
  • 16th March, 2026 – Liverpool, Empire
  • 17th March, 2026 – Liverpool, Empire
  • 19th March, 2026 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
  • 20th March, 2026 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
  • 21st March, 2026 – Oxford, New Theatre
  • 22nd March, 2026 – Oxford, New Theatre
  • 24th March, 2026 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
  • 25th March, 2026 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
  • 27th March, 2025 – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre
  • 28th March, 2026 – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre (2 shows)
  • 30th March, 2026 – Guildford, G Live
  • 31st March, 2026 – Guildford, G Live
  • 1st April, 2026 – Swansea, Arena
  • 2nd April, 2026 – Swansea, Arena
  • 4th April, 2026 – Brighton, Brighton Centre (2 shows)
  • 5th April, 2026 – Bournemouth, IC (2 shows)
  • 7th April, 2026 – Bristol, Beacon
  • 8th April, 2026 – Bristol, Beacon
  • 9th April, 2026 – London, Palladium
  • 10th April, 2026 – London, Palladium
  • 11th April, 2026 – London, Palladium
  • 15th April, 2026 – Manchester, Opera House
  • 16th April, 2026 – Manchester, Opera House
  • 17th April, 2026 – Manchester, Manchester Opera House
  • 18th April, 2026 – Blackpool, Blackpool Opera House (2 shows)
  • 20th April, 2026 – York, Barbican
  • 21st April, 2026 – York, Barbican

Scotland

  • 23rd April, 2026 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre
  • 24th April, 2026 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre
  • 25th April, 2026 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre
  • 26th April, 2026 – Edinburgh, Playhouse (2 shows)
  • 28th April, 2026 – Dundee, Caird Hall

Ireland

  • 1st May, 2026 – Killarney, Gleneagle INEC Arena
  • 2nd May, 2026 – Dublin, Convention Centre (2 shows)

Northern Ireland

  • 3rd May, 2026 – Belfast, Waterfront

England

  • 6th May, 2026 – Southend on Sea, Cliffs Pavilion
  • 7th May, 2026 – Southend on Sea, Cliffs Pavilion
  • 8th May, 2026 – Southend on Sea, Cliffs Pavilion
  • 9th May, 2026 – Southend on Sea, Cliffs Pavilion (2 shows)
SOUL marks the dance troupe's first tour since Supernova in 2024.
SOUL marks the dance troupe's first tour since Supernova in 2024. Picture: Getty

How to buy Diversity SOUL tour tickets

Tickets for Diversity's UK and Ireland tour SOUL officially go on sale on Friday 28th February 2025 at 9.30am.

However, you can get presale tickets for the 2026 shows from Wednesday 26th 2025 at 9.30am via Ticketmaster.

Check out the dance troupe's Instagram account for more details.

Diversity won the 2009 series of Britain's Got Talent.
Diversity won the 2009 series of Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Getty

What is Diversity's 2026 concept show SOUL about?

According to Diversity's announcement, the 2026 tour is "based around the technological advancements of artificial intelligence, what the future holds, and what it truly means to be human within the digital age".

A plug for the show reads: "The future is now. Humans have become plugged in and completely connected to a world full of Artificial Intelligence – A world in which it is hard to distinguish reality from fiction. AI has become so advanced it’s considered a life form of its very own.

'Is this the next stage in our evolution? What exactly have we created? What makes us human? ...SOUL."

Who is in Diversity?

The street dance group found fame when they won Britain's Got Talent in 2009, beating Susan Boyle to the crown.

Diversity currently consists of Ashley Banjo, Theo Mckenzie-Hayton, Adam Mckop, Kelvin Clark, Jordan Samuel, Shante Samuel, Starr Kiely, Georgia Lewis, Curtis Butler, Jordan Banjo, Sam Craske, Mitchell Craske, Perri Kiely, Warren Russell, Terry Smith and Nathan Ramsay.

