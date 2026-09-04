Dolly Parton's important inspiring advice to Jennifer Aniston revealed

Jennifer Aniston has revealed the piece of advice from Dolly Parton that has stayed with her. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Jennifer Aniston has revealed a sweet moment and message she shared with the late Dolly Parton.

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Jennifer Aniston has revealed the piece of advice from Dolly Parton that has stayed with her, as she paid tribute to the late music icon during an appearance in New York on Wednesday (September 2).

The Friends star, 57, was speaking at a 92nd Street Y event when she was asked about the best advice she could offer.

Rather than simply sharing her own words of wisdom, Jennifer turned to a lesson once passed on to her by her “dear friend” Dolly.

The country music legend died aged 80 on August 25, leaving behind a career spanning decades and a legacy that reached far beyond her songs.

Jennifer Aniston and Dolly Parton’s friendship was rooted in their work together on Dumplin’. Picture: Getty

Recalling a conversation with Dolly, Jennifer shared the memorable metaphor that she has taken to heart.

“She would say, ‘I chased a few rainbows and I caught some and I caught a few,’” Jennifer said.

She then adapted Dolly’s words into her own message for those listening: “So I would say just go chase your dreams and go catch some rainbows. Chase rainbows.”

Jennifer and Dolly’s friendship was rooted in their work together on Dumplin’, the 2018 Netflix comedy-drama starring Danielle Macdonald.

Dolly Parton sadly passed away at the age of 80. Picture: Getty

Jennifer played the mother of an outspoken teenager who enters a beauty pageant, while Dolly contributed extensively to the film’s music.

Dolly recorded the Grammy and Golden Globe nominated track 'Girl in the Movies' with Linda Perry specifically for the project, while the soundtrack also included a mixture of new and re-recorded songs from the country star.

Dolly had a personal connection to the story before the film was made, as Dumplin’ was based on Julie Murphy’s 2015 novel, which Dolly had read after being told it was about a character inspired by her music.

In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dolly explained she loved the book and its story about a young girl whose confidence was shaped by listening to her records.

Audience members gasp as a cast member of 9 to 5 The Musical announced the death of country music legend Dolly Parton

Jennifer’s production company later approached the singer about bringing the story to the screen.

Dolly recalled she had initially read the book because people had told her there was a novel about her, before hearing from Jennifer’s company that the actress was turning it into a film.

She agreed to allow her original music to be used, saying: “Of course.”

However Jennifer and Dolly's professional connection extended beyond Dumplin’. Jennifer has also been developing a reimagining of the 1980 comedy 9 to 5, the film that marked Dolly’s acting debut.

Although Dolly was not involved in the project, she had previously given Jennifer her blessing.

The Friends star opened up about a sweet moment she shared with Dolly Parton. Picture: Getty

Jennifer’s insight into her relationship with Dolly came during an appearance with a more personal connection, as she attended the event on Wednesday to celebrate her boyfriend Jim Curtis’ new book, The Book of Possibility.

The appearance comes just days after Jim offered a rare glimpse into his relationship with Jennifer during a podcast interview, sharing sweet insights into their private life together.

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