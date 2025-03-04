Dolly Parton facts: Age, where she's from, husband, children and incredible songs revealed

Dolly Parton has been dominating the country music scene since she was a teenager. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Where does Dolly Parton live? And what is her net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the record-breaking country music singer.

Dolly Parton has been taking on the world of music since she was just a child, releasing her first single, 'Puppy Love' when she was 13 years old.

Now, after decades in the business, she's going down in history as one of the biggest and most successful singers and country music stars we've ever seen, with big hits including '9-5', 'Me and Little Andy' and 'Islands in the Stream'.

And while Dolly's career as a musician has been nothing short of incredible, she's also had a successful personal career, marrying husband Carl Dean when she was just 20 years old. Sadly, he passed away in 2025 after 60 years of marriage.

Here's everything you need to know about Dolly from her age, full name, height, net worth and her stance on children.

Dolly Parton has made a huge net worth off the back of her successful career. Picture: Getty

How old is Dolly Parton and where is she from?

Born on January 19th, 1946, Dolly turned 79 years old in 2025.

She was welcomed into the world in Pittman Centre, Tennessee, America, to her parents Robert and Avie Lee Parton as well as 11 siblings. Six brothers and five sisters, they were raised in a small three-bedroom house in the mountains where "singing was like breathing".

Dolly now lives in Brentwood, Tennessee, and has made it the home of the country music scene.

How tall is Dolly Parton?

Petite in stature, Dolly is just five foot tall, which is around 1.52m. She often wears six-inch heels to give her height a boost when on stage.

Dolly Parton has also been an author, actress and business owner. Picture: Getty

Who is Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean?

At the beginning of March 2025, Dolly revealed the sad passing of her husband Carl whom she had been married to for nearly 60 years.

Confirming the news on Instagram she wrote: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

Dolly and Carl met when she was just 18 years old outside a launderette where she admitted it was a "delight" that he talked to her.

Carl was rarely seen in public and he and Dolly kept their marriage out of the limelight as much as possible as he focused on his paving business in Nashville. He did, however, become the inspiration behind some of her songs including hit 'Jolene'.

Did Dolly Parton ever have any children?

Dolly and husband Carl never had any children and she's said that's helped her become the global superstar she is today.

Talking to Oprah Winfrey, she said: "Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom. So I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work."

She continued by saying she didn't believe kids were in God's plan for her as it was her purpose to look after many other children instead with her charity work and help schemes.

Dolly added: "I didn't have children because I believed that God didn't mean for me to have kids so everybody's kids could be mine, so I could do things like Imagination Library because if I hadn't had the freedom to work, I wouldn't have done all the things I've done."

Inside Dolly Parton's career and her net worth?

Of course, the biggest part of Dolly's success is down to her singing, touring and top singles but she's also done a few passion projects on the side.

Most famously she has Dollywood, which includes a number of theme parks and entertainment venues such as the Splash Country Music Park, Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Smoky Mountain Cabins.

Dolly also set up Imagination Library, a scheme to inspire children's love of reading by giving books free of charge to kids from birth to five years old.

Also in the entertainment business, she has appeared in movies and TV specials such as Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square and Christmas of Many Colours.

Her estimated net worth from all of this is said to be around £511million.

