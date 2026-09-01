Dolly Parton buried next to beloved husband Carl Dean after 'simple family funeral'

1 September 2026, 13:24

Sources said the "very simple" funeral was what "Dolly would have wanted".
Sources said the "very simple" funeral was what "Dolly would have wanted". Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The Queen of Country was laid to rest during a private ceremony in Nashville just days after her sudden death, Dolly Parton's heartbroken family has confirmed.

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Dolly Parton has been buried next to her beloved husband Carl Dean following a 'simple private funeral', her grieving great-niece has confirmed.

The country music icon's loved ones gathered to say their emotional goodbyes on Friday 28th August in Nashville, just three days after her sudden death at the age of 80.

Last week, her devastated family revealed that she had passed away following a "brief battle with cancer", sparking an emotional outpouring of grief across the globe.

Now, the iconic singer-songwriter has been laid to rest beside her late spouse of almost 60 years at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in the Tennessee city.

According to reports, the famous couple's plaque now features Dolly and Carl's names, a picture of two interlocking wedding rings and an etching which reads: "Married May 30, 1966".

Sources explained the funeral was "very simple" and exactly what "Dolly would have wanted" when the moment came.

The I Will Always Love You hitmaker's great-niece Lainey Mae Parton posted an emotional tribute to her "granny" hours after the burial, saying on Instagram: "It still doesn't feel real that she's gone.

"I'm going to miss her voice, her laugh, her hugs, and just knowing she was there."

The two had a close bond which lasted from childhood right up until Dolly's final moments.

She explained: "Because she couldn't have kids of her own, she always made us feel like we were hers. She loved us that way, and I'll forever be grateful for that."

Speaking of some of the special memories the pair shared, Lainey remembered: "From the time I was little, my granny always had a way of making me feel like I was enough.

"She never made my dreams feel too big or made me feel like I couldn't do something. She believed in me before I even knew how to believe in myself.

"I’m so thankful I said yes to the opportunities and memories I got to share with her as my Aunt Dolly, including being in a movie with her.

"I’m so glad I have those moments to look back on now. I have things I can watch, hear, and hold onto when I miss her."

Thanking 'everyone who has reached out' since her shock passing, Lainey ended the tribute by reminiscing about the good times and remaining 'so grateful' to have had Dolly in her life.

"I feel incredibly lucky that I got to call her my granny. Thank you for always believing in me, loving me, and making me feel like I could do anything.

"I love you, Granny. Always. 🤍."

Full funeral details of Dolly Parton's final goodbye have not been publicly released.

However Woodlawn Memorial Park has since posted an obituary, remembering "her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family".

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